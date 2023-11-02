Open this photo in gallery: Tanks move across a field Nov. 1, 2023, in Southern Israel.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Israeli tanks and troops that first crossed into Gaza on Friday night advanced from different directions. Some came from the north. Others entered the middle of the strip. They have gained ground quickly from there, moving up and down the Mediterranean coast and picking up territory along the eastern border with Israel. Israel is in control of much of northern Gaza.

Now, a land force made up of infantry, tanks and armoured bulldozers is working to encircle Gaza City, the major population centre in the northern part of the strip, where untold numbers of Palestinians continue to live in the midst of a raging conflict.

Thousands have already died in Gaza, including many children and, since the start of their ground operation, at least 18 Israeli troops.

Israel’s military, citing operational security, has provided scant information about the ground offensive. It is not known how many soldiers are involved, or the scale of equipment deployed.

But six days into the ground invasion, the contours of Israel’s war strategy are coming into view, with indications that it is a major offensive whose aims presage a lengthy period of deadly fighting, and a destruction in Gaza that goes beyond what has already been delivered to the tiny strip — just 365 square kilometres with a population of more than two million — since the war began Oct. 7.

“It will take months, maybe more. It’s not a quick war,” said Ilan Lotan, a former officer with the Israeli Security Agency, better known as Shin Bet.

Most of the governing capacity of Hamas is in Gaza City, he said. First, troops will surround the city. “Then you start step by step to kill all Hamas terrorists.”

Latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict

One Canadian among first departure of foreign nationals from Gaza Strip, Global Affairs confirms

How that proceeds will become more clear in coming days. Troops with the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, can advance inward, tightening the circle. But they may prefer to establish a perimeter of control, from which special forces and others launch assaults into Gaza City.

“If you go all power in, full-house, a lot of people are going to die from both sides. But if you close the city, and you do some small raids, it’s much better that way,” said a person who works in intelligence for the Israeli army near the border with Gaza. The Globe and Mail is not naming the person because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

“We’re slowly seeing the crystallization of a new security consensus, at least for this war, of rather than this shock and awe offensive, the IDF want more along the lines of a tightening siege on these Palestinian urban areas,” said Rob Geist Pinfold, a lecturer in peace and security at Durham University in the U.K.

Such operations themselves carry risks, as Israel has already discovered. Some of the soldiers who died this week were part of an armoured convoy travelling through Gaza that stopped for a group of children playing on the street, said the person in intelligence, who has direct knowledge of what happened. When troops in the lead vehicle emerged to warn the children to move, they were struck by militants.

“The moment they opened the vehicle, [militants] shot inside,” said the person, who called it a “humanitarian ambush,” with the children deliberately placed on the road.

A spokesperson for the IDF did not respond to a request for comment on what took place. The Globe could not independently verify the details of the attack.

In a public statement Thursday morning, Israel’s military spokesperson said troops fought militants overnight, killing dozens and directing airstrikes against weapons warehouses and manufacturing sites.

Israel’s ground forces have been able to take control of large parts of northern Gaza’s terrain with comparatively little fighting, according to a second person with an army intelligence role. The Globe and Mail is not naming the person because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Those forces are moving heavy machinery into place and securing their positions, the person said. “It will take a few more days just settling, then I think the strikes will start to happen.”

Those attacks will bring Israel into a fraught chapter of the war, as soldiers seek to root out militants inside Gaza City, where a dense network of urban streets, many still inhabited by civilians, lies over an equally dense maze of tunnels ,so complex it has been dubbed “the metro.”

It’s “very dangerous,” said Mr. Lotan, “because you don’t see the enemy most of the time.” A militant in a tunnel can emerge from the ground, fire, then disappear again.

Mr. Lotan was part of a unit that sought to find and destroy tunnels between Gaza and Egypt in 2000.

Today, Hamas tunnels have been built as deep as 70 metres below ground. They are used as weapons depots, living quarters and operational control points. They form one of the chief military challenges in Gaza. Fighting underground is so complex — it has been likened to fighting underwater — that militaries prefer not to send soldiers into tunnels, where the obstacles include booby-traps, problems with communications and access to air.

In Gaza, those calculations are made even more complex by the fact that tunnels are widely believed to be the places where Hamas is holding hostages.

They nonetheless form a key military objective for Israel.

Israel’s soldiers have trained for this moment, even constructing a replica “Little Gaza” in the Negev desert. Militaries have fought underground since Roman times; more recently, U.S. forces used B-52 bombers to collapse tunnels in Vietnam, and powerful bunker-buster munitions on underground operations in Afghanistan. Russian forces used flamethrowers on tunnels in Syria.

“What states have done in the past is whenever they face these kinds of threats, they deploy their most powerful weapons,” Daphne Richemond Barak, a scholar at Reichman University who wrote the book Underground Warfare, told the Urban Warfare Project Podcast.

The tunnels in Gaza are interconnected with homes and other buildings — including hospitals, the Israeli military says, although that allegation is disputed by Hamas. That makes them a particular challenge.

“People think Israel has now figured it out. Israel has not figured it out,” Prof. Barak said.

Militaries have developed robots and drones to explore tunnels, employed explosive materials to demolish them, used tear gas pumps to flush out people inside and even dumped sewage and cement underground.

Each of those has risks, including civilian casualties and international condemnation on humanitarian grounds.

But Israel’s military has given signs that it is intent on eliminating tunnels, rather than seeking to deactivate them as in past wars.

“You have to destroy the tunnels,” said Mr. Lotan. “If you don’t destroy all the tunnels, we got nothing.”

That objective makes it possible Israel’s ground forces will not limit operations to northern Gaza, since tunnels also underlay southern parts of the strip.

It also calls into question how Israel can complete its objectives in Gaza without laying to waste large parts of the region’s cities. Airstrikes have commonly been the most effective tool to demolish tunnels, but those strikes also smash what is on the surface — the infrastructure of cities, and people’s homes.

Where will two million people live in Gaza if Israel is intent on eliminating all tunnels?

“You have to ask this question of Hamas,” said Mr. Lotan. He pointed to a comment from Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Politburo, who was asked last week in an interview with Russia Today television why Hamas has not built bomb shelters for civilians.

He indicated that the tunnels are for Hamas – others can concern themselves with civilians.

“We have built the tunnels because we have no other way of protecting ourselves from being targeted and killed. These tunnels are meant to protect us from the airplanes. We are fighting from inside the tunnels,” Mr. Abu Marzouk said.

Protection of those on the surface, he said, “is the responsibility of the United Nations.”