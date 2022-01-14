Ukrainian military reservists take part in an exercise near Kyiv on Dec. 25, 2021, to train for a possible attack on the capital city. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves as fears have mounted that Russia is planning an invasion.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Are Russia and the West headed toward an all-out conflict in Eastern Europe, a scenario that was the stuff of nightmares during the Cold War? All sides say they’d rather avoid that, but huge deployments of Russian troops and tanks have fuelled Ukrainians’ fears that something awful is about to happen. High-level talks with the United States and NATO have so far failed to mollify Moscow, which wants guarantees that the military bloc will distance itself from Ukraine – something neither Kyiv nor its allies want to do.

Russia vs. Ukraine and NATO: The basics

BELARUS KEY RUSSIA Russia- Ukraine border Kyiv Russian- troop buildup UKRAINE Separatist- held area Luhansk Donetsk MOLDOVA ROMANIA 0 200 Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014 KM JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAPCONTRIBUTORS; HIU; MILITARY TIMES. AS OF DEC. 2021 BELARUS KEY RUSSIA Russia- Ukraine border Kyiv Russian- troop buildup UKRAINE Separatist- held area Luhansk Donetsk MOLDOVA ROMANIA 0 200 Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014 KM JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAPCONTRIBUTORS; HIU; MILITARY TIMES. AS OF DEC. 2021 BELARUS RUSSIA KEY Russia- Ukraine border Russian- troop buildup Kyiv Separatist- held area UKRAINE Luhansk Donetsk MOLDOVA ROMANIA 0 200 Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014 KM JOHN SOPINSKI AND MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP- CONTRIBUTORS;HIU; MILITARY TIME. AS OF DEC. 2021

Military buildup in 2021

Tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border have been high since last November and December, when Russian President Vladimir Putin moved tens of thousands of soldiers into the region, armed with tanks and artillery. It’s his latest move in a years-long effort to deter Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a 30-country alliance that, since the mid-2010s, has resisted Russian efforts to expand its influence in Eastern Europe. Mr. Putin has threatened unspecified military action if the West doesn’t accommodate him, but denies planning to invade; the Ukrainians are unconvinced, and have been mobilizing for war and appealing for NATO’s help even if their country isn’t a member state.

In December of 2021, videos shared on social media showed trains transporting Russian armoured vehicles and convoys of military trucks. Here, The Globe and Mail's Mark MacKinnon explains what those deployments meant. The Globe and Mail

What does Putin want?

Sphere of influence: Since December, the Kremlin’s list of draft agreements with NATO and its most powerful member, the United States, have seemed impossible for either to accept. Russia sought a guarantee that Ukraine would never be invited to join NATO, and included Ukraine in a “sphere of influence” of ex-Soviet states in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia that NATO should stay out of. That would, for instance, require Canada to withdraw its troops currently on training missions in Ukraine and Latvia, and forbid the West from intervening if Ukraine were attacked, as the Crimean Peninsula was when Russia annexed it in 2014.

People in Donetsk, Ukraine, hold flags at a 2019 rally for the anniversary of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Donbas: More than 13,000 people have died in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland since 2014, when separatists supported by Moscow declared themselves the rulers of an area along the border. A 2015 peace deal made the fighting less intense, but skirmishes have continued and there is no political settlement with the rebels yet. Ukraine says it doesn’t plan to retake Donbas by force, while the Russians say Kyiv has flouted the 2015 deal by accepting weapons and training from the West – hence Mr. Putin’s demands to pull NATO forces out of Ukraine entirely.

Nord Stream 2: The fate of a Russian natural-gas pipeline is also tied up in the Ukraine conflict. The US$11-billion undersea conduit is still waiting on German and European Union approval before it can export Russian gas to Europe, but the Ukrainians, Poles and Americans are against it, arguing it will give Mr. Putin leverage to withhold gas if Europe doesn’t do what he wants. Mr. Putin has said the pipeline is already filled with gas and is ready for export.

Russia and Ukraine’s fraught history

Ukrainians light candles in Kyiv this past November at a monument to victims of the Soviet-era famine of 1932-33, in which millions of died.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russians and Ukrainians are East Slavic peoples with a common cultural ancestry, but also a long legacy of one group dominating the other. Ukrainians were ruled by Czarist Russia from the 18th to early 20th centuries, then the Soviet Union from the 1920s to 1990s; Ukraine became an independent state when the union collapsed in 1991. Mr. Putin – who grew up in the USSR and worked for its feared intelligence agency, the KGB – continues to talk about the two societies as “one people” and wants to keep Ukraine within the Russian orbit. But since 2014, when a popular uprising ousted Ukraine’s pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine has moved closer to the West, and has taken steps toward membership in not just NATO but the European Union.

Cold War history – and the fear that Russia’s current actions constitute a new cold war – has shaped how all sides see the current crisis. The separation of Europe into Russian and western spheres of influences has, for some states, brought back memories of the Iron Curtain. Mr. Putin’s deployment of paratroopers to quell anti-government protests in another former Soviet state, Kazakhstan, recalled the USSR’s crackdown on the Prague Spring in the 1960s. And in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the spectre of a Cold War-style coup when he claimed authorities had stopped a Russian-backed plot to overthrow him (though he gave no evidence to support that claim, and critics said he was deflecting attention from his handling of the Donbas conflict, an economic crisis and controversy over his chief of staff).

Where Canada stands with Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in Glasgow on Nov. 1, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada was the first western state to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991, and relations have been strong since. Not so with Russia, whose annexation of Crimea was strongly denounced by the Harper government at the time. Later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his No. 2, Chrystia Freeland – an MP of Ukrainian descent whose work in the 1980s with Ukraine’s independence movement made her persona non grata in the USSR – stepped up sanctions against Russian officials and businesses. (Those sanctions would again put Ms. Freeland on a blacklist of people forbidden to enter Russia.)

In the current standoff, Mr. Trudeau has urged Moscow to de-escalate and has assured Mr. Zelensky that any Russian provocation would have serious consequences, such as co-ordinated sanctions. He’s also said Canada plans to keep its existing troops Ukraine and Latvia, a NATO ally, where their mission is to train their local counterparts. But in December, Canada’s Chief of the Defence Staff ruled out larger deployments of Canadian troops to Ukraine, saying that could inflame things: “In a case like this, diplomacy has to lead. We’ve got to be very careful.”

With reports from Mark MacKinnon, The Associated Press and Reuters