Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Canada later this week to rally support as the Russian invasion of his country grinds on, sources told The Globe and Mail.

Mr. Zelensky will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday – where he will seek to win over countries, many of them in Africa and Latin America, that have refused to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine – and then head to Washington, D.C., where he is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden as well as members of a U.S. Congress that is increasingly divided over ongoing military assistance to Ukraine.

A visit to Canada has not been formally announced – and Mr. Zelensky’s travel plans are usually a closely guarded secret – but sources in Kyiv told The Globe and Mail that the Ukrainian President would travel to Toronto after the stop in Washington. He is expected to be met by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Serhiy Leshchenko, an advisor to Mr. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday that part of the message would be to say thank you to Canada “for being one of our main allies since independence, one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine.”

Mr. Leshchenko said that Mr. Trudeau was admired in Ukraine for being one of the first world leaders to travel to Kyiv after the start of the Russian invasion last year “to see with his own eyes” the effects of the war. Mr. Trudeau travelled to Kyiv in May 2022 and again in July of this year, where he announced another $500-million in military assistance.

So far, $33-million of that promised amount has been allocated to buy air-defence equipment to help protect Ukrainian cities from near-nightly Russian using cruise missile and drone attacks

It will be Mr. Zelensky’s second visit to Canada, and his first since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Mr. Zelensky previously visited Toronto, and met with Mr. Trudeau, at the Ukraine Reform Conference that was his first overseas trip after being elected in 2019.

Back then, Mr. Zelensky was a political novice, a television comedian who had shocked the world by defeating the incumbent Petro Poroshenko. Today he’s a global celebrity who has become a symbol of defiance while leading his country’s resistance to the Russian invasion – which has increasingly seen Ukraine take the war onto Russian territory with drone strikes targeting Moscow and other cities.

Mr. Zelensky is expected to address the UN on Tuesday, shortly after Mr. Biden’s own speech, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov awkwardly in attendance as the head of the Russian delegation. Mr. Zelensky is expected to use his speech to question why Russia still holds a veto at the UN Security Council at a time when it is waging an illegal war against its neighbour and while Mr. Putin is personally accused of war crimes by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

In an interview with the CBS News program 60 Minutes ahead of his trip to New York, Mr. Zelensky said Russian society had “raised a second Hitler” in Mr. Putin, and that he would go further if he wasn’t stopped in Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky said the international community needed to “decide whether we want to stop Putin, or whether we want to start the beginning of a world war.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top advisor, wouldn’t confirm or deny Mr. Zelensky’s planned trip to Canada, but said in an interview Monday that Mr. Zelensky was heading to the United States to lobby for specific weapons – such as ATACMS long-range missile systems that could strike deep behind Russian lines – and to make the case for such assistance to skeptical members of Congress. Ukraine wasn’t seeking anything from Canada at the moment beyond continued support, Mr. Podolyak said.

“Canada is very supportive in terms of money and in terms of equipment. It is firm in terms of its support, like the United Kingdom. Canada has not taken a step back,” said Mr. Podolyak said.

However, he hinted that Ukraine might lobby Canada and other NATO allies for of the more Leopard-2 tanks that were donated Ukraine ahead of the three-and-a-half-month-old counteroffensive that has seen Ukrainian troops – using the Leopards and other Western military equipment – push Russian forces back from several small settlements in the south and east of the country. Earlier this year Canada donated eight of its 82 Leopard-2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Despite online videos that appear to show several Leopard tanks being destroyed by Russian fire, military analysts say the fact that the tank crews can be seen in some of the videos escaping with their lives proved the Leopards’ superiority to the Soviet models Ukraine had been using previously. “The tanks are great. The problem is there should be more and more,” Mr. Podolyak said of the Leopards.

While the counteroffensive has made only incremental progress so far Mr. Leshchenko bristled at Western criticism of the offensive “from a fancy café in Paris or a hotel lobby in Washington, D.C.”

“Every metre gained in the counteroffensive is gained with a very high price – the lives of our soldiers, the lives of the best Ukrainians,” Mr. Leshchenko said.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Mr. Zelensky admitted that the counteroffensive had been difficult, but said Ukrainian forces retained the initiative and were continuing to advance. He said Ukraine would not agree to any peace deal that involved conceding to Russia any of the roughly 15 per cent of Ukrainian territory that it currently occupies.

“All I can give them is victory,” Mr. Zelensky said, referring to the families who had lost someone because of the Russian invasion.