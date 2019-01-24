Who is Venezuela’s president right now? A guide to the Guaido vs. Maduro feud

The latest

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced he was breaking off relations with the United States and told American diplomats they have 72 hours to leave the country, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. recognizes an opposition leader as president.

The opposition, led by Assembly President Juan Guaido, had been preparing for nationwide demonstrations coinciding with the anniversary of Venezuela’s last military dictatorship in 1958. Mr. Guaido declared himself interim president before masses of anti-government demonstrators.

Canada is also backing Mr. Guaido as president, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement Wednesday, saying “we support his commitment to lead Venezuela to free and fair presidential elections.”

Washington’s move has put it at odds with countries that continue to back Mr. Maduro, including Russia, which accused the Trump administration on Thursday of trying to usurp power in Venezuela and warned the U.S. against military intervention in the South American nation.





What happened Wednesday?

Vowing to "rescue Venezuela from dictatorship,” the head of the nation’s National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president on Jan. 23. He said President Nicolas Maduro, who had been sworn in for a second term two weeks earlier, had won by illegitimate means in an election where major opposition parties were barred from participating. In a seemingly co-ordinated action, the United States and a chorus of other countries (including Canada) quickly backed Mr. Guaido as leader, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on Mr. Maduro to resign.

The move, which to some harkened back to dark episodes of heavy-handed U.S. interventions in Latin America during the Cold War, drew a strong rebuke from Mr. Maduro. “Don’t trust the gringos,” he said at a speech in Caracas, rattling off a long list of U.S.-backed military coups – Guatemala, Chile, Brazil – in decades past. “They don’t have friends or loyalties. They only have interests, guts and the ambition to take Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold.” He announced that he would sever diplomatic ties with the United States and gave U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

Around the world, nations fell into either pro-Maduro or pro-Guaido camps. Here’s where some countries are leaning so far:

Guaido: United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, Britain, France

United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, Britain, France Maduro: Cuba, Bolivia, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey

Cuba, Bolivia, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey On the fence: Mexico’s new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has dropped the previous government’s opposition to Mr. Maduro, and has said Mexico will follow a policy of non-intervention. The European Union has called for new elections but declined to explicitly recognize Mr. Guaido as president. Australia has said it’ll consider backing Mr. Guaido but hasn’t yet announced a decision.





Who’s who

Nicolas Maduro

Open this photo in gallery Nicolas Maduro, middle, and first lady Cilia Flores, left. The Associated Press

A former foreign minister, Mr. Maduro was elected in 2013 to replace his mentor, president Hugo Chavez, who had ruled Venezuela since 1999. Mr. Maduro continued his predecessor’s socialist approach to the country and policies, but an ailing economy made his hold on power tenuous. Inflation, chronic shortages of basic goods and allegations of corruption led to years of rolling protests against him.

Juan Guaido

Open this photo in gallery Juan Guaido with his wife, Fabiana Rosales, and his daughter Miranda Guaido. The Associated Press

An industrial engineer who cut his political teeth in a student protest movement a decade ago, Mr. Guaido, 35, was elected to the legislature in 2015. Few Venezuelans had even heard of him when he was plucked from anonymity and named as president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly in early January.

Leopoldo Lopez

Mr. Guaido’s mentor, Venezuela’s most popular opposition leader, is currently muzzled under house arrest and considered by government opponents to be a political prisoner. It was he who manoeuvred behind the scenes for his Popular Will party to assume the presidency of the gutted legislature, and then he tapped Mr. Guaido to lead the party. The two talk a half dozen times each day, and not a single speech or move isn’t co-ordinated with Mr. Lopez first, said one ally, who spoke with Associated Press the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the internal proceedings.





How we got here

Open this photo in gallery March 4, 2014: Children dressed as late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez salute during the Carnival festival in Caracas. Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS

The rough transition: The social welfare programs designed by Mr. Chavez had depended for years on the oil-rich nation’s energy revenue, but after his death, oil prices sank and those programs faltered. Venezuela spiraled into its worst-ever economic crisis. Venezuelans struggled with malnutrition (especially among children), and an inflation rate that surpassed 100 per cent and was the highest in the country’s history, and the highest in the world. Anti-Maduro protests in 2014 led to more than 40 deaths and thousands of arrests.

State of emergency: Venezuela’s oil-dependent economy continued to perform abysmally. In January, 2016, Mr. Maduro declared an “economic emergency,” revealing the extent to which Venezuela’s crisis and expanded the government’s powers. The government set a 60-day emergency, which gave Mr. Maduro powers to intervene in companies or limit access to currency. The opposition coalition said that policy incompetence was responsible for Venezuela’s economy mess and said it wanted to find a “constitutional way” to remove Mr. Maduro during the 2016 calendar year.

Open this photo in gallery June 14, 2016: Mr. Maduro greets supporters as he arrives to a rally at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

A shift in the legislature: In mid-2016, protests broke out after the disputed 2015 Venezuelan parliamentary elections, where the National Assembly, dominated by pro-Maduro alliances, lost its first election since they were introduced in 1999. The opposition secured a two-thirds majority that could have potentially replaced Mr. Maduro and pass laws without the president’s support. In a speech shortly after, however, Mr. Maduro said he would give no quarter to the opposition despite his own party’s defeat, and vowed to block “the counter-revolutionary right” from taking over the country. On Sept. 1, 2016, more than a million Venezuelans (3 per cent of the country) gathered in protests to demand a recall election for Mr. Maduro.

Maduro tightens his grip: In March 2017, the Maduro-aligned Supreme Tribunal – a judicial body that had replaced the nation’s Supreme Court in 1999 – took over the functions of the assembly and overturned most of its decisions since the opposition took control. A month later, Mr. Maduro announced elections for a new, all-powerful legislature loaded with his own supporters, which was elected into office and stripped the National Assembly of its powers.

The 2018 election: Venezuelans were due for another presidential election in 2018, but Mr. Maduro declared that leading opposition parties would be barred from taking part in it. He won that election with 67.5 per cent of the vote, but it was quickly deemed fraudulent and denounced by countries around the world, including Canada. Mr. Maduro was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 10, two weeks before Mr. Guaido declared he was the true legitimate president.

Open this photo in gallery Venezuelans opposed to President Nicolas Maduro hold a demonstration in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Jan. 23. ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images





What happens now?

Guaido’s next moves: Mr. Guaido has promised a transition government to revive the economy and an amnesty for military officers if they help push Maduro from power. He faces the daunting task of pushing forward the transition plan without control over crucial state institutions and armed forces that have disavowed him.

Washington’s next moves: Mr. Trump, whose administration has already imposed various sanctions on Venezuelan officials, promised to use the “full weight” of U.S. economic and diplomatic power to push for the restoration of Venezuela’s democracy, possibly including sanctions on crude oil exports.

Europe’s next moves: The EU has imposed sanctions on Venezuela aims to set up an international contact group with South American nations in February to seek talks between Mr. Maduro and the opposition, which diplomats said would need to include Mr. Guaido.





Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Globe staff