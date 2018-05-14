What you need to know about the recent Gaza border violence

Open this photo in gallery Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

At least 55 Palestinians were killed by Israel troops on Monday after violence erupted at the Gaza border during mass protests

The violence coincided with the U.S. opening its embassy in Jerusalem, officially recognizing it as the capital of Israel



Since protests began on March 30, at least 105 Palestinians have died



The U.S. opens Jerusalem embassy

On Monday, the U.S. opened a new embassy in Jerusalem, officially recognizing it as the capital of Israel. The relocation of the embassy, which U.S. President Donald Trump first announced in December, is a controversial move that breaks with decades of official U.S. policy.

The American delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, four Republican senators, Jared Kushner and Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka.

Open this photo in gallery US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (L) and US President's daughter Ivanka Trump unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

In a recorded video message played to some 800 people gathered at the new embassy, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States “remains fully committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement.”

In a speech at the ceremony, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and Mideast adviser, also spoke of a resolution to generations of conflict. “When there is peace in this region, we will look back upon this day and will remember that the journey to peace started with a strong America recognizing the truth,” he said.

“What a glorious day,” Israel ’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Remember this moment! This is history! President Trump, by recognizing history, you have made history.”

“We are in Jerusalem and we are here to stay,” he said. “We are here in Jerusalem protected by the great soldiers of the army of Israel and our brave soldiers are protecting the border of Israel as we speak today.”

For Israelis, the embassy opening marks the first official recognition of their capital after 70 years. But the move has infuriated Palestinians, who seek the eastern part of the city that Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war as their future capital. Also absent were the ambassadors of many European nations that opposed the move, adhering to the stance that embassies should stay in Tel Aviv until Jerusalem’s final status is resolved.

LEBANON 0 40 KM SYRIA Tel Aviv: The U.S. Embassy’s previous location WEST BANK JORDAN GAZA ISRAEL EGYPT 0 4 Ramallah KM WEST BANK ISRAEL Jerusalem The embassy’s move to Jerusalem has triggered deadly protests Bethlehem Palestinian built-up areas 1949 Armistice border Israeli settlements Barriers constructed Jerusalem municipal boundary Barriers under construction East Jerusalem Barriers projected MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ESRI; UN OCHA LEBANON 0 40 KM SYRIA Tel Aviv: The U.S. Embassy’s previous location WEST BANK JORDAN GAZA ISRAEL EGYPT 0 4 Ramallah KM WEST BANK ISRAEL Jerusalem The embassy’s move to Jerusalem has triggered deadly protests Bethlehem Palestinian built-up areas 1949 Armistice border Israeli settlements Barriers constructed Jerusalem municipal boundary Barriers under construction East Jerusalem Barriers projected MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ESRI; UN OCHA Ramallah 0 4 0 40 KM LEBANON KM Tel Aviv: The U.S. Embassy’s previous location WEST BANK WEST BANK ISRAEL Jerusalem GAZA ISRAEL The embassy’s move to Jerusalem has triggered deadly protests Bethlehem Palestinian built-up areas 1949 Armistice border Israeli settlements Barriers constructed Jerusalem municipal boundary Barriers under construction EGYPT JORDAN East Jerusalem Barriers projected MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ESRI; UN OCHA

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018. Sebastian Scheiner/The Associated Press

Border violence

The opening was overshadowed by violence along the Gaza border, where Israeli soldiers shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians during mass protests. It was the deadliest day there since a devastating 2014 cross-border war.



Open this photo in gallery Palestinians clash with Israeli troops following a protest against the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, May 13, 2018. Majdi Mohammed/The Associated Press

In a show of anger fueled by the embassy move, protesters set tires on fire, sending plumes of black smoke into the air, and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border. Later on Monday, Israeli forces fired from tanks, sending protesters fleeing to take cover.

The ministry said 1,204 Palestinians were shot and wounded, including 116 who were in serious or critical condition.

The statement says about 1,200 others suffered other types of injuries, including from tear gas.

Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas figure, said the mass border protests would continue “until the rights of the Palestinian people are achieved.”

Israel says the blockade of Gaza, imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas overran the territory in 2007, is needed to prevent Hamas from building up its military capabilities. But it has decimated Gaza’s economy, sending unemployment skyrocketing to over 40 per cent and leaving the territory with just a few hours of electricity a day.

The Israeli military estimated a turnout of about 40,000 at Monday’s protest, saying it fell short of what Hamas had hoped for. But officials described what they called “unprecedented violence” unseen in previous weeks.

Reaction

Most countries say the status of Jerusalem - a sacred city to Jews, Muslims and Christians - should be determined in a final peace settlement and that moving their embassies now would prejudge any such deal.

Peace talks aimed a finding a two-state solution to the conflict have been frozen since 2014.

Open this photo in gallery Female demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS

U.S.

The White House says responsibility for dozens of deaths in Gaza coinciding with the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem “rests squarely with Hamas.”

White House spokesman Raj Shah says that “Israel has the right to defend itself” and is blaming Hamas for the “dire situation.” He also called Monday “a great day for Israel and the United States.”

Canada

In a statement, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is “deeply concerned” by the recent violence in the Gaza Strip and “saddened by the deaths and injuries that occurred today and have occurred over the past several weeks”.



“All parties to the conflict have a responsibility to ensure the protection of civilians, to respect international law, avoid incitement to violence and to limit the use of force. We condemn the involvement of Hamas, a listed terrorist organization. We call for a de-escalation of tensions and a return to direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians which is the only means to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace.”

U.K.

“It is deplorable that extremist elements may have been seeking to exploit these protests for their own violent purposes,” Britain’s minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt, said in a statement.

“We will not waver from our support for Israel’s right to defend its borders. But the large volume of live fire is extremely concerning. We continue to implore Israel to show greater restraint.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence against Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza in a statement released late on Monday and reiterated his opposition to the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Macron talked with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday and is planning to talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the presidency said.

Turkey

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of the U.S. move and the violence in Gaza, with the government declaring three days of mourning for those killed. President Tayyip Erdogan described the actions of the Israeli forces as a “genocide” and Israel as a “terrorist state.” Turkey has also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the government spokesman said on Monday.

Turkey also said it was recalling its ambassador to the United States over the U.S. Embassy move, saying it “disregarded the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” and would “not serve peace, security and stability in the region.” It also recalled its ambassador to Israel following what it called a “massacre” of Palestinians on the Gaza border.

Egypt

Egypt, an important Israeli ally, condemned the killings of Palestinian protesters.



Open this photo in gallery Israeli soldiers walk amidst smoke from a fire in a wheat field near the Kibbutz of Nahal Oz, along the border with the Gaza Strip, on May 14, 2018 which was caused by incendiaries tied to kites flown by Palestinian protesters from across the border. JACK GUEZ/Getty Images





What’s next

Tuesday marks the anniversary of what Palestinians call their “nakba,” or catastrophe, a reference to the uprooting of hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. A day of mourning and mass funerals was planned Tuesday.

A majority of Gaza’s 2 million people are descendants of refugees, and the protests have been billed as the “Great March of Return” to long-lost homes in what is now Israel.