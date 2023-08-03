Open this photo in gallery: A supporter carries a large flag in support of Donald Trump beside television satellite trucks outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House ahead of Trump's arrival on August 03, 2023 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump is set to be formally charged Thursday with orchestrating a wide-ranging attack on U.S. democracy that culminated in a riot at the U.S. Capitol, in a bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The former U.S. president is expected to appear at a Washington courthouse around 4 p.m. EDT to be arraigned in the case, which was outlined earlier this week in an indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith. He has signalled that he will plead not guilty.

Mr. Trump faces four federal criminal charges: one for conspiring to defraud the United States, one for conspiring against the right to vote and two for obstructing Congress from certifying the election. It is the third criminal indictment to hit the former president in four months.

The proceedings Thursday kick off an unprecedented prosecution of a former U.S. president accused of attempting to overthrow his country’s constitutional system in a bid to illegally cling to power. They will unfold amid the 2024 election campaign, in which Mr. Trump – the runaway favourite for the Republican presidential nomination – is seeking to return to office.

In total, Mr. Trump faces 78 charges across the three cases. In June, Mr. Smith charged him with mishandling classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. In April, Mr. Trump was indicted on state-level charges in New York in connection with a hush-money payment to a porn star. Georgia prosecutor Fanni Willis, meanwhile, is mulling a fourth indictment over his effort to reverse the election result in that state.

In the federal election case, Mr. Trump is accused of colluding with six associates, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, to have state legislatures, Congress, the Department of Justice and then-vice president Mike Pence throw out Joe Biden’s election victory.

The plot involved assembling slates of fake electoral college members in seven swing states and trying to have them substituted for Mr. Biden’s electors.

When this failed, Mr. Trump called his supporters to Washington and had them descend on Congress when it was meeting to certify the election results. As the insurrection unfolded, the indictment says, Mr. Trump and his associates continued to put pressure on members of Congress to reverse the election result.

Through it all, Mr. Trump repeatedly made baseless claims that the Democrats had rigged the voting. Mr. Smith charges that Mr. Trump knew there had been no election fraud but ran a deliberate disinformation campaign and knowingly lied to his supporters.

Trump has been indicted over bid to overturn 2020 election. Here’s what to know

Mr. Trump’s lawyers have, so far, advanced the defence that Mr. Trump’s efforts to cling to power were a legal exercise of his right to freedom of expression because he sincerely believed Mr. Biden had won via voter fraud.

“Try to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump believed that these allegations were false,” John Lauro, the newest member of the former president’s legal team, told Fox News. “No sitting president has ever been criminally charged for his views, for taking a position.”

Mr. Trump has not ruled out pardoning himself or ordering the Justice Department to drop the charges if he returns to the White House, making the timeline for the case – and how it will overlap with the 2024 election – a crucial question.

Mr. Smith has vowed a “speedy” trial but Mr. Trump’s lawyers have signalled he will try to delay until after the election and seek to move the proceedings outside of Washington, whose citizens are overwhelmingly Democratic voters.

The U.S. has never handled such a case before. No previous president has ever been criminally indicted and prosecutions against high-level politicians for fomenting insurrection are few and far between. Richard Nixon was famously pardoned by his successor shortly after he left office. Even after the Civil War, the federal government chose not to indict the leaders of the Confederacy.

So far, Mr. Trump has not paid any political price for the indictments: polling shows him more than 30 percentage points ahead in the race for the nomination and competitive with Mr. Biden in a prospective general election rematch.

Most Republicans have consequently lined up to defend Mr. Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his chief nomination rival, described the indictment as “the weaponization of government.” Sen. Marco Rubio took to Twitter to echo Mr. Trump’s freedom-of-speech defence. “Apparently it is now a crime to make statements challenging election results if a prosecutor decides those statements aren’t true,” he wrote.

Mr. Pence, who previously went to court to try to avoid having to co-operate with Mr. Smith’s investigation, was one of the few members of Mr. Trump’s party to push back against him. He said this week that Mr. Trump and his “crackpot lawyers” had demanded Mr. Pence violate the constitution to change the election result.

“President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution, but I chose the Constitution,” he told reporters in Indiana. “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution never deserves to be president of the United States.”

The judge overseeing the case, Tanya Chutkan, previously ruled against Mr. Trump when he tried to block a congressional committee investigating his efforts to overturn the election from accessing his White House files. “Presidents are not kings and Plaintiff is not President,” she wrote.

Judge Chutkan has also handed down tough sentences for Jan. 6 rioters, of whom about 300 have pleaded guilty and 100 been convicted at trial of various offences related to storming the Capitol.

Mr. Smith, who was involved in prosecuting political corruption in the U.S. and war crimes in Kosovo at The Hague, was installed late last year by Attorney-General Merrick Garland. Mr. Garland, who drew criticism for his apparently slow investigation of Mr. Trump, brought in Mr. Smith to put the investigation at arm’s length from Mr. Biden’s appointees at the Justice Department.

The charge of defrauding the U.S. alleges that Mr. Trump “targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.” The accusation that he tried to disenfranchise millions of voters by negating their democratic choice is based on an 1870 law meant to protect Black Americans from efforts to stop them voting by the Ku Klux Klan.