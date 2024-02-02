1 The National Ballet of Ukraine is embarking on a 10-city Canadian tour to support the war effort and share their culture, which is also under Russian attack. Which celebrated ballet is part of their touring program?

Don Quixote. “You have to remember the core reason Putin is doing this war is to destroy Ukraine and its people and its culture,” Ihor Michalchyshyn, chief executive officer and executive director of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, said of the touring performance. “It’s really cultural diplomacy at a high level to show both resiliency, as they continue to perform and tour the world, but they’re also now on this mission of showing people that Ukraine is alive and needs help.”