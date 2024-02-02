Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 The National Ballet of Ukraine is embarking on a 10-city Canadian tour to support the war effort and share their culture, which is also under Russian attack. Which celebrated ballet is part of their touring program?
a. The Nutcracker
b. Don Quixote
c. Swan Lake
d. La Sylphide

Don Quixote. “You have to remember the core reason Putin is doing this war is to destroy Ukraine and its people and its culture,” Ihor Michalchyshyn, chief executive officer and executive director of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, said of the touring performance. “It’s really cultural diplomacy at a high level to show both resiliency, as they continue to perform and tour the world, but they’re also now on this mission of showing people that Ukraine is alive and needs help.”

2 The Canadian Opera Company’s The Cunning Little Vixen opened this week. Who is the writer of the 1924 opera?
a. Leos Janacek
b. Henry Purcell
c. Giacomo Puccini
d. Igor Stravinsky

Leos Janacek. “Under the baton of music director Johannes Debus, the COC Orchestra sounds gloriously transparent, wavering in and out of the spotlight like a true supporting character,” reviewer Jenna Simeonov wrote in The Globe, adding: “I’m not sure I’ve seen much that’s more hilarious than a COC Chorus of (beautifully) squawking hens.”

3 This week's new spy thriller film, Argylle, is based on a novel of the same name. Who is the book’s purported author?
a. J.K. Rowling
b. Elly Conway
c. Stephen King
d. Louise Penny

Elly Conway. Conway’s name, however, does not appear in any of Argylle’s credits, and a recent Hollywood Reporter story suggested she may not actually exist. If there is a real Elly Conway, she may want to distance herself from the film version of her book since, Barry Hertz writes, it’s “the first true cinematic disaster of this young year.”

4 This week, Celine Dion announced that a documentary about her life with the rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome will stream on Amazon Prime Video. What is the film called?
a. I Am: Celine Dion
b. I Am
c. Celine Dion
d. Dion

I Am: Celine Dion. In an announcement about the documentary, which does not yet have a release date, Dion said she, “decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

5 On the topic of iconic Canadian singers, which songstress announced she’ll be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 4?
a. Joni Mitchell
b. Alanis Morissette
c. k.d. lang
d. Anne Murray

Joni Mitchell. Mitchell’s performance will mark the singer’s first at the awards. She has been nominated for 18 Grammys, first in 1976 for the album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. She has won nine of the awards.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

