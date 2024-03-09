Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: The tale of the two Michaels might be winding down. Michael Spavor, who along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig was detained by China on espionage charges for nearly three years, alleges that he was arrested because of information he unwittingly shared with Mr. Kovrig – which he says was then passed on to the Canadian government. The Globe reported this week that Ottawa has reached a settlement with Mr. Spavor to compensate him for his time spent in a Chinese prison. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the settlement wasn’t an acknowledgment that any espionage had been in play. Mr. Kovrig has told The Globe that he acted properly in his dealings with Mr. Spavor.

Also this week, a beloved Canadian festival cancelled its 2024 edition, and Donald Trump paved his way to the Republican presidential nomination.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.