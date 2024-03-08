Skip to main content
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1 Which Canadian country star made the news for criticizing Alberta’s Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean over a coal mining application and its possible effect on the province’s drinking water?
a. Terri Clark
b. Corb Lund
c. Dean Brody
d. Robyn Ottolini

Corb Lund. The Albertan said “this coal issue is 11-out-of-10 stupid – and useless and dangerous” as he spoke with The Globe’s Brad Wheeler about Beyoncé, poker and his new album, El Viejo.

2 Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry broke the Canadian Screen Awards record with 17 nominations this week. Which Canadian film previously held the title for the most nominations?
a. Clement Virgo’s Brother
b. Anne-Marie Gélinas’s Beans
c. Shasha Nakhai’s Scarborough
d. Marc Daigle’s Antigone

Clement Virgo’s Brother. The film earned 14 nods in 2023. BlackBerry landed nominations for Best Director, Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Comedy), and Best Adapted Screenplay (alongside Matthew Miller). Jay Baruchel, who plays Research In Motion co-founder Mike Lazaridis, earned a nomination for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Comedy), while Glenn Howerton, who plays foul-mouthed BlackBerry titan Jim Balsillie, earned a nod for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Comedy).

3 The Academy Awards are this weekend. Which film has the second-highest number of nominations at this year’s ceremony, behind Oppenheimer’s 13?
a. Killers of the Flower Moon
b. Barbie
c. Poor Things
d. The Zone of Interest

Poor Things. The film snagged 11 nominations for Sunday’s award ceremony that starts an hour earlier than normal, at 7 p.m. ET. Find all the Oscars information you need, including how to watch the show and nominated flicks plus Barry Hertz’ best bets in our 2024 Oscars guide.

4 Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass’ grimy romance Love Lies Bleeding opens in Canadian theatres next week. Which studio produced the film?
a. Paramount Pictures
b. A24
c. Apple Studios
d. Lionsgate Films

A24. Ahead of the film’s release in Canadian theatres on March 15, Stewart and Glass spoke with Barry Hertz about the film filled with “with guns and girls and violence and sex."

Cast member Kristen Stewart and director Rose Glass attend a premiere for the film Love Lies Bleeding in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 5.

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

5 The publisher and president of which Canadian book publisher announced their departure this week?
a. Penguin Random House Canada
b. Nimbus Publishing Ltd.
c. Simon & Schuster Canada
d. House of Anansi Press

Simon & Schuster Canada. Kevin Hanson left the major publishing house this week after nearly two decades atop the company, just months after a significant shakeup of its top fiction and non-fiction ranks. The Canadian division’s parent company has spent recent years mired in uncertainty over its ownership, with private-equity firm KKR closing a US$1.62-billion acquisition of the publisher last October – after it was blocked by a U.S. judge from merging with Penguin Random House, Josh O’Kane reports.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice work. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe