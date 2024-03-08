Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
Corb Lund. The Albertan said “this coal issue is 11-out-of-10 stupid – and useless and dangerous” as he spoke with The Globe’s Brad Wheeler about Beyoncé, poker and his new album, El Viejo.
Clement Virgo’s Brother. The film earned 14 nods in 2023. BlackBerry landed nominations for Best Director, Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Comedy), and Best Adapted Screenplay (alongside Matthew Miller). Jay Baruchel, who plays Research In Motion co-founder Mike Lazaridis, earned a nomination for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Comedy), while Glenn Howerton, who plays foul-mouthed BlackBerry titan Jim Balsillie, earned a nod for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Comedy).
Poor Things. The film snagged 11 nominations for Sunday’s award ceremony that starts an hour earlier than normal, at 7 p.m. ET. Find all the Oscars information you need, including how to watch the show and nominated flicks plus Barry Hertz’ best bets in our 2024 Oscars guide.
A24. Ahead of the film’s release in Canadian theatres on March 15, Stewart and Glass spoke with Barry Hertz about the film filled with “with guns and girls and violence and sex."
MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS
Simon & Schuster Canada. Kevin Hanson left the major publishing house this week after nearly two decades atop the company, just months after a significant shakeup of its top fiction and non-fiction ranks. The Canadian division’s parent company has spent recent years mired in uncertainty over its ownership, with private-equity firm KKR closing a US$1.62-billion acquisition of the publisher last October – after it was blocked by a U.S. judge from merging with Penguin Random House, Josh O’Kane reports.