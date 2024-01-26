Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 Which director and actress pair were widely expected to score Oscar nominations this year, but were snubbed by the Academy?
a. Christopher Nolan, Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
b. Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
c. Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie (Barbie)
d. Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie (Barbie). Though the movie did earn a best picture nomination, and star Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor.

2 Which Canadian city will host the 2025 Juno Awards?
a. Vancouver
b. Winnipeg
c. Halifax
d. St. John's

Vancouver. The 54th Juno Awards ceremony will be the fifth time the city has hosted the award ceremony. This year’s Junos, hosted by Nelly Furtado, will be held in Halifax on March 24.

3 Iconic Canadian director Norman Jewison died this week at the age of 97. The Toronto-born Jewison only ever set one film in his hometown (and then, only partially). What was it called?
a. Moonstruck
b. Agnes of God
c. The Hurricane
d. In The Heat of The Night

The Hurricane. “I wish I could have made a statement about Canada vs. the U.S., and Canada vs. the rest of the world. ... But I never found a story that I believed I could make into an exciting motion picture,” Jewison told The Globe and Mail in 2016. “If you set out to make a big statement about Canada, you’re going to fail!”

4 Which Canadian musician announced she’ll be embarking on a greatest hits concert tour this year?
a. Avril Lavigne
b. Nelly Furtado
c. Jann Arden
d. Feist

Avril Lavigne. The 27-date Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour will kick off in Vancouver on May 22 at the Rogers Arena.

5 The Steven Spielberg- and Tom Hanks-produced Masters of the Air debuted on Wednesday on Apple TV+. Which recent Golden Globe-nominated actor has a role in the nine-part miniseries?
a. Andrew Scott
b. Bill Hader
c. Timothée Chalamet
d. Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan. Keoghan stars alongside Austin Butler and Callum Turner in the Second World War drama’s ensemble cast.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

If you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globes business and news quizzes.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Interact with The Globe