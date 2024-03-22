Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
d. All of the above. Edmonton Fringe said that it has still not caught up with the loss of an expected $3-million of income after cancelling its 2020 edition during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave, while Toronto is reducing its shows from last year. Just last week, the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society e-mailed supporters to say that its future is “uncertain.”
d. Attendance went up 35 per cent. At its annual general meeting on Wednesday, the Ontario theatre festival reported that its 2023 season saw total attendance of more than 443,000, and ended with a financial surplus of $404,000. Though inflation caused their costs to balloon to almost $80-million, they were able to stay profitable thanks to more than $26-million in donations.
a. Adele. Tobman — who’s also worked with artists such as Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem — made his music video directorial debut on Russell’s Demons, which is nominated at this weekend's Juno Awards.
c. Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. The musical is inspired by a segment of Tolstoy’s famous work. The Toronto production has broken records for co-producers Crow’s Theatre and The Musical Stage Company since it opened at the 194-seat Streetcar Crowsnest in December, and will be remounted at the 1,244-seat Royal Alexandra theatre in August, 2025.
c. Immersive audio mixing. Offered through surround-sound companies like Dolby and Sony, immersive audio mixing allows listeners to hear music as though it’s coming at them in three dimensions — even on simpler hardware such as headphones and earbuds.