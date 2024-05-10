Which Toronto neighbourhood does Drake live in? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
b. Luxembourg. The European country is returning to the song contest after a 31-year absence. This year, 37 countries are facing off in the campy and extravagant competition, which kicked off May 7 and wraps up with a broadcast finale on May 13.
b. Witness for the Prosecution. The courtroom drama kicks off Shaw Festival’s summer program at the Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake. To help you plan your summer of theatregoing, The Globe’s theatre critic, J. Kelly Nestruck, has rounded up eight must-see shows from the Shaw and Stratford festivals.
a. Who Owns Outer Space? Byers and Boley told The Globe’s Brad Wheeler they were surprised how quickly developments in space were moving as they tried to write about them. More satellites have been launched in the past six years than in the previous 60, driven largely by SpaceX. The company’s conduct has also raised concerns about the Earth-space environmental implications of unfettered space use, including alterations to the upper atmosphere and the night sky.
c. Bridle Path. Drake’s house has been featured specifically in a continuing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, with the latter’s fans drawing attention to it. They have referred to the property in various insulting ways, including renaming the house on Google as being “Owned by Kendrick.”
d. Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The incorrect answers for this question were generated by AI, much like the many deepfakes that flooded social media in the wake of the night's red carpet. The title’s nod to the fairy tale is actually a reference to the glass coffins, which you can find in the museum's exhibit, that hold 16 aging garments now so fragile that they can’t be shown upright. Check out the best celebrity looks from fashion’s biggest night out.