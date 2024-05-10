Which Toronto neighbourhood does Drake live in? Take our arts and culture quiz

3 Which title won the $60,000 Donner Prize for the best public policy book by a Canadian this week?

a. Who Owns Outer Space? International Law, Astrophysics, and the Sustainable Development of Space by Michael Byers and Aaron Boley

b. The Legal Singularity: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Law Radically Better by Abdi Aidid and Benjamin Alarie

c. Pandemic Panic: How Canadian Government Responses to COVID-19 Changed Civil Liberties Forever by Joanna Baron and Christine Van Geyn

d. The Privacy Fallacy: Harm and Power in the Information Economy by Ignacio Cofone