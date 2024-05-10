Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Which Toronto neighbourhood does Drake live in? Take our arts and culture quiz
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1Which country is returning to Eurovision after a three-decade absence?
a. Greenland
b. Luxembourg
c. Egypt
d. Monaco

b. Luxembourg. The European country is returning to the song contest after a 31-year absence. This year, 37 countries are facing off in the campy and extravagant competition, which kicked off May 7 and wraps up with a broadcast finale on May 13.

2Which production from the Shaw and Stratford festivals was the first to open for the season?
a. Salesman in China
b. Witness for the Prosecution
c. Twelfth Night
d. La Cage aux Folles

b. Witness for the Prosecution. The courtroom drama kicks off Shaw Festival’s summer program at the Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake. To help you plan your summer of theatregoing, The Globe’s theatre critic, J. Kelly Nestruck, has rounded up eight must-see shows from the Shaw and Stratford festivals.

3Which title won the $60,000 Donner Prize for the best public policy book by a Canadian this week?
a. Who Owns Outer Space? International Law, Astrophysics, and the Sustainable Development of Space by Michael Byers and Aaron Boley
b. The Legal Singularity: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Law Radically Better by Abdi Aidid and Benjamin Alarie
c. Pandemic Panic: How Canadian Government Responses to COVID-19 Changed Civil Liberties Forever by Joanna Baron and Christine Van Geyn
d. The Privacy Fallacy: Harm and Power in the Information Economy by Ignacio Cofone

a. Who Owns Outer Space? Byers and Boley told The Globe’s Brad Wheeler they were surprised how quickly developments in space were moving as they tried to write about them. More satellites have been launched in the past six years than in the previous 60, driven largely by SpaceX. The company’s conduct has also raised concerns about the Earth-space environmental implications of unfettered space use, including alterations to the upper atmosphere and the night sky.

4One of Drake’s security guards was hospitalized this week after a shooting outside the rapper’s home. In which Toronto neighbourhood does he live?
a. The Annex
b. Rosedale
c. Bridle Path
d. Forest Hill

c. Bridle Path. Drake’s house has been featured specifically in a continuing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, with the latter’s fans drawing attention to it. They have referred to the property in various insulting ways, including renaming the house on Google as being “Owned by Kendrick.”

5What was the theme of this year’s Met Gala?
a. Fables of Frost: Elegance in the Cold
b. Celestial Cartography: Mapping the Stars with Style
c. Echoes of Tomorrow: Fashion in the Age of Unknown
d. Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

d. Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The incorrect answers for this question were generated by AI, much like the many deepfakes that flooded social media in the wake of the night's red carpet. The title’s nod to the fairy tale is actually a reference to the glass coffins, which you can find in the museum's exhibit, that hold 16 aging garments now so fragile that they can’t be shown upright. Check out the best celebrity looks from fashion’s biggest night out.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe