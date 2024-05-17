Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
What did Queen Camilla say about the new King Charles III portrait? Take our arts and culture quiz
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1The third season of Bridgerton has been released on Netflix. Julia Quinn, the author behind the books that inspired the series, started writing while waiting to apply to what?
a. Law school
b. The Millay Arts residency
c. Medical school
d. NASA

c. Medical school. Then 24, now 54, the author spoke with Sarah Laing about her career, the romance genre, and the eight-book series behind Bridgerton.

Season 3, a loose adaptation of the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, drops in two parts on May 16 and June 13

HARPER COLLINS

2Alice Munro, Canadian master of short stories, died this week. Over her career she won the Nobel Prize for Literature, the Man Booker International Prize and three Governor-General Literary Awards for Literary Merit. For which book did she first win the latter?
a. Dance of the Happy Shades
b. Lives of Girls and Women
c. The Moons of Jupiter
d. Boys and Girls

a. Dance of the Happy Shades. Munro’s first book of short stories was published in 1968 and received Canada’s Governor-General Literary Award that year. After suffering from dementia for at least a dozen years, Munro died at 92.

Alice Munro enjoys a sunny day in her hometown of Wingham, Ont., in 2002, when the local horticultural society unveiled a garden in her name.

PATTI GOWER/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

3Who won the US$150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction this week?
a. Eleanor Catton for Birnam Wood
b. Claudia Dey for Daughter
c. Janika Oza for A History of Burning
d. V. V. Ganeshananthan for Brotherless Night

d. V. V. Ganeshananthan. Brotherless Night is a work of historical fiction that follows aspiring doctor Sashi Kulenthiren as she and her family must navigate the Sri Lankan civil war. The jury called the book an “ambitious and beautifully written novel” that explores how ordinary people can be swept up in political violence and, despite their best efforts, eventually be swallowed by it.

Published by Random House in January, 2023.

SUPPLIED

4In theatres this summer, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rewinds the postapocalyptic clock for a prequel that follows the younger days of Charlize Theron’s Fury Road heroine. Who plays the younger Furiosa?
a. Elle Fanning
b. Anya Taylor-Joy
c. Jennifer Lawrence
d. Florence Pugh

b. Anya Taylor-Joy. Furiosa, in theatres May 24, promises all manner of flame-throwing, gear-gnashing, bone-crunching chaos, writes Barry Hertz in his Summer Movie Preview.

5What is Queen Camilla reported to have said to Jonathan Yeo, the artist who painted the King Charles III portrait unveiled this week?
a. “Yes, you’ve got him.”
b. “Oh.”
c. “Am I the butterfly?”
d. “I always said red was his colour.”

a. “Yes, you’ve got him.” The the painting of the monarch in a red uniform on a pink-and-red background by has “divided critics,” The Globe’s art critic Kate Taylor writes.

Artist Jonathan Yeo and King Charles III stand in front of the King's portrait as it is unveiled in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace on May 14.

WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe