What did Queen Camilla say about the new King Charles III portrait? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
c. Medical school. Then 24, now 54, the author spoke with Sarah Laing about her career, the romance genre, and the eight-book series behind Bridgerton.
HARPER COLLINS
a. Dance of the Happy Shades. Munro’s first book of short stories was published in 1968 and received Canada’s Governor-General Literary Award that year. After suffering from dementia for at least a dozen years, Munro died at 92.
PATTI GOWER/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
d. V. V. Ganeshananthan. Brotherless Night is a work of historical fiction that follows aspiring doctor Sashi Kulenthiren as she and her family must navigate the Sri Lankan civil war. The jury called the book an “ambitious and beautifully written novel” that explores how ordinary people can be swept up in political violence and, despite their best efforts, eventually be swallowed by it.
SUPPLIED
b. Anya Taylor-Joy. Furiosa, in theatres May 24, promises all manner of flame-throwing, gear-gnashing, bone-crunching chaos, writes Barry Hertz in his Summer Movie Preview.
a. “Yes, you’ve got him.” The the painting of the monarch in a red uniform on a pink-and-red background by has “divided critics,” The Globe’s art critic Kate Taylor writes.
WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES
