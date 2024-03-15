Skip to main content
Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1 Canadian icon Neil Young is returning to Spotify two years after bailing on the streaming platform over its partnership with whom?
a. Jordan Peterson
b. George W. Bush
c. Joe Rogan
d. Alex Jones

Joe Rogan. In January 2022, Young pulled his catalogue from Spotify after giving the company an ultimatum over concerns Rogan was spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on his show. Young says he decided to return to Spotify after the company ended its exclusive distribution contract with Rogan’s podcast.

2 Ryan Gosling’s “go-for-broke delivery” of I’m Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards was “one of the Oscars’ best live musical performances in its history,” Barry Hertz writes. Which Canadian city is the Ken-adian from?
a. Winnipeg
b. London, Ont.
c. Victoria
d. Kingston

London, Ont. Gosling was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ont., the same hospital where Justin Bieber and Gosling’s Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams were born. Read Hertz' recap of the 96th Academy Awards show.

Ryan Gosling performs the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

3 Which major Canadian arts festival wrote a note to audiences saying its future is in jeopardy last week?
a. Hot Docs
b. Toronto Fringe Festival
c. Osheaga
d. Halifax Jazz Festival

Hot Docs. Thanks to the lingering effects of the pandemic and the myriad challenges facing the documentary-cinema marketplace, Hot Docs is sounding the alarm. “We find ourselves dealing with significant operational challenges – so much so that it puts the sustainable future of the organization on quite shaky ground,” Marie Nelson, president of Hot Docs, told The Globe and Mail in an exclusive interview this week. “And now we’re running out of time.”

4 Titanique, the hit Titanic is coming to Canada this fall. The musical is stuffed with songs from which star?
a. Lady Gaga
b. Madonna
c. Celine Dion
d. Whitney Houston

Celine Dion. Not only is Dion’s music a big part of the jukebox musical, the singer herself is a character in it.

The cast of Titanique at Daryl Roth Theatre.

CHAD DAVID KRAUS/HANDOUT

5 Which of the six Canadians who made the long list for the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction – one of the biggest literary prizes celebrating the work of female and non-binary authors in North America – has also won the Booker Prize?
a. Lisa Alward
b. Eleanor Catton
c. Claudia Dey
d. Catherine Leroux
e. Janika Oza
f. Anuja Varghese

Eleanor Catton. Her international bestseller Birnam Wood, a psychological thriller published by McClelland & Stewart, was on the Globe 100 best books list, and was one of former U.S. president Barack Obama’s summer reading picks.

