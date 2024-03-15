Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
Joe Rogan. In January 2022, Young pulled his catalogue from Spotify after giving the company an ultimatum over concerns Rogan was spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on his show. Young says he decided to return to Spotify after the company ended its exclusive distribution contract with Rogan’s podcast.
London, Ont. Gosling was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ont., the same hospital where Justin Bieber and Gosling’s Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams were born. Read Hertz' recap of the 96th Academy Awards show.
CHRIS PIZZELLO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hot Docs. Thanks to the lingering effects of the pandemic and the myriad challenges facing the documentary-cinema marketplace, Hot Docs is sounding the alarm. “We find ourselves dealing with significant operational challenges – so much so that it puts the sustainable future of the organization on quite shaky ground,” Marie Nelson, president of Hot Docs, told The Globe and Mail in an exclusive interview this week. “And now we’re running out of time.”
Celine Dion. Not only is Dion’s music a big part of the jukebox musical, the singer herself is a character in it.
CHAD DAVID KRAUS/HANDOUT
Eleanor Catton. Her international bestseller Birnam Wood, a psychological thriller published by McClelland & Stewart, was on the Globe 100 best books list, and was one of former U.S. president Barack Obama’s summer reading picks.