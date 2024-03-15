2 Ryan Gosling’s “go-for-broke delivery” of I’m Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards was “one of the Oscars’ best live musical performances in its history,” Barry Hertz writes. Which Canadian city is the Ken-adian from?

London, Ont. Gosling was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ont., the same hospital where Justin Bieber and Gosling’s Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams were born. Read Hertz' recap of the 96th Academy Awards show.