The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 23, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Pretty Little Wife
|Darby Kane
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$23.99
|1
|3
|2
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|5
|2
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|2
|8
|4
|The Wrong Family
|Tarryn Fisher
|Graydon House Books
|$22.99
|4
|3
|5
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|-
|1
|6
|The Last Garden in England
|Julia Kelly
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|-
|1
|7
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|-
|1
|8
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|3
|12
|9
|The Invisible Life of Addie Larue
|V.E. Schwab
|Tor Books
|$34.99
|-
|1
|10
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$35.00
|8
|6
Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|2
|3
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|10
|4
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|3
|5
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|7
|6
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|5
|7
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|6
|8
|Beauties
|James Duthie
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|-
|9
|Sapiens
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|4
|10
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Inn
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$12.99
|3
|3
|A Minute to Midnight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Shadows in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|2
|5
|An Irish Wish
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|5
|6
|Finally You
|Debbie Macomber
|Mira Books
|$12.99
|-
|7
|The Persuasion
|Iris Johansen
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|8
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|9
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|6
|10
|Twice Kissed
|Lisa Jackson
|Kensington
|$21.95
|7
Canadian Fiction: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|2
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|3
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|4
|4
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|3
|5
|News of the World Movie Tie-In
|Paulette Jiles
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|8
|6
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|5
|7
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|6
|8
|Fortune
|Ian Hamilton
|Spiderline
|$19.95
|-
|9
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|7
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|3
|2
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|10
|3
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|1
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|2
|5
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|9
|6
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|7
|7
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|5
|8
|Successful Aging
|Daniel J. Levitin
|Penguin Canada
|$23.00
|4
|9
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|6
|10
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|-
Juvenile: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret
|Tui T. Sutherland and Mike Holmes
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|3
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|3
|4
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|4
|5
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|6
|Concrete Rose
|Angie Thomas
|Balzer & Bray
|$24.99
|-
|7
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|6
|8
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
|9
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|10
|Lore
|Alexandra Bracken
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$23.99
|7
Self Improvement: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|1
|2
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|3
|3
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|2
|4
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|4
|5
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|6
|6
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|5
|7
|The 4% Fix
|Karma Brown
|Collins
|$22.99
|7
|8
|The Body Reset Diet, Revised Edition
|Harley Pasternak
|Penguin Canada
|$24.00
|-
|9
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|-
|10
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|-
Cooking/Food: January 23, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|2
|Plant over Processed
|Andrea Hannemann
|Dey Street Books
|$33.50
|3
|Oh She Glows for Dinner
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|4
|Modern Comfort Food
|Ina Garten
|Clarkson Potter
|$47.00
|5
|Flour Water Salt Yeast
|Ken Forkish
|Ten Speed Press
|$41.00
|6
|Ottolenghi Flavor
|Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|7
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|8
|The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook
|Jeffrey Eisner
|Voracious
|$24.99
|9
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon Media
|$34.95
|10
|7 Ways
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$42.00
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 16: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Historical Fiction
- Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 9: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Romance/Erotica
- Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 26, 2020: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Biography