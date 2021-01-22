 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Jan. 23, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Hardcover Fiction: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Pretty Little WifeDarby KaneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.9913
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.9552
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0028
4The Wrong FamilyTarryn FisherGraydon House Books$22.9943
5Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99-1
6The Last Garden in EnglandJulia KellyGallery Books$24.99-1
7The Guest ListLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99-1
8The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00312
9The Invisible Life of Addie LarueV.E. SchwabTor Books$34.99-1
10Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.0086

Hardcover Non-Fiction: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.002
3GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.0010
4UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.003
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.957
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.005
7The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.506
8BeautiesJames DuthieHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
9SapiensYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.004
10Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.00-

Paperback Fiction: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The InnJames PattersonGrand Central$12.991
2BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$12.993
3A Minute to MidnightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99-
4Shadows in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.992
5An Irish WishNora RobertsSilhouette$12.995
6Finally YouDebbie MacomberMira Books$12.99-
7The PersuasionIris JohansenGrand Central$12.99-
8UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.994
9Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.996
10Twice KissedLisa JacksonKensington $21.957

Canadian Fiction: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.952
2Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
3Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.994
4How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.953
5News of the World Movie Tie-InPaulette JilesWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.008
6The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.995
7The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.956
8FortuneIan HamiltonSpiderline$19.95-
9Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.997
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.993
2Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.0010
3From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.991
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.002
5All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.009
6The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.957
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
8Successful AgingDaniel J. LevitinPenguin Canada$23.004
9Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.996
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-

Juvenile: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Wings Of Fire Graphic Novel: The Dark Secret Tui T. Sutherland and Mike HolmesGraphix$16.992
3I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.993
4Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.994
5Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
6Concrete RoseAngie ThomasBalzer & Bray$24.99-
7The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.996
8Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.99-
9We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.99-
10LoreAlexandra BrackenHyperion Books for Children$23.997

Self Improvement: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.001
2Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.993
3Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.002
4The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.954
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.996
6The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.505
7The 4% FixKarma BrownCollins$22.997
8The Body Reset Diet, Revised EditionHarley PasternakPenguin Canada$24.00-
9Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.00-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-

Cooking/Food: January 23, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
2Plant over ProcessedAndrea HannemannDey Street Books$33.50
3Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00
4Modern Comfort FoodIna GartenClarkson Potter$47.00
5Flour Water Salt YeastKen ForkishTen Speed Press$41.00
6Ottolenghi FlavorYotam Ottolenghi and Ixta BelfrageAppetite by Random House$45.00
7The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
8The Step-By-Step Instant Pot CookbookJeffrey EisnerVoracious$24.99
9Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
107 WaysJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

