The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Oct. 9, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Cloud Cuckoo Land
|Anthony Doerr
|Scribner
|$39.99
|-
|1
|2
|The Night She Disappeared
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|1
|4
|3
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|5
|13
|4
|The Wish
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$35.00
|-
|1
|5
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|3
|6
|6
|Apples Never Fall
|Liane Moriarty
|Henry Holt
|$35.99
|2
|3
|7
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|3
|8
|The Strangers
|Katherena Vermette
|Hamish Hamilton
|$29.95
|-
|1
|9
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|8
|5
|10
|The Last Graduate
|Naomi Novik
|Del Rey
|$34.95
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Peril
|Bob Woodward; Robert Costa
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|2
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|2
|3
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|8
|4
|The Dressmakers of Auschwitz
|Lucy Adlington
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|5
|5
|The Sisters of Auschwitz
|Roxane van Iperen
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|4
|6
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|9
|7
|Vanderbilt
|Anderson Cooper; Katherine Howe
|Harper
|$37.00
|3
|8
|Nothing but the Truth
|Marie Henein
|Signal
|$32.95
|-
|9
|Bourdain
|Laurie Woolever
|Ecco
|$35.99
|-
|10
|Unreconciled
|Jesse Wente
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|6
Paperback Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Walk the Wire
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|3
|2
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|2
|3
|Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|Viz Media
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|1
|5
|The Winemaker's Wife
|Kristin Harmel
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|5
|6
|Texas Outlaw
|James Patterson; Andrew Bourelle
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|6
|7
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|7
|8
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|9
|9
|Keeping Secrets
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|8
|10
|Dune
|Frank Herbert
|Ace
|$14.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|2
|The Madness of Crowds
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
|1
|3
|Denial
|Beverley McLachlin
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|4
|The Strangers
|Katherena Vermette
|Hamish Hamilton
|$29.95
|-
|5
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|4
|6
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|5
|7
|The Mystery of Right and Wrong
|Wayne Johnston
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|6
|8
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|7
|9
|The Voyage of Freydis (the Vinland Viking Saga, Book 1)
|Tamara Goranson
|One More Chapter
|$23.99
|10
|10
|Operation Angus
|Terry Fallis
|McClelland & Stewart
|$22.00
|9
Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|1
|2
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|3
|3
|Nothing but the Truth
|Marie Henein
|Signal
|$32.95
|-
|4
|Unreconciled
|Jesse Wente
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|2
|5
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|10
|6
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|7
|7
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|-
|8
|All over the Map
|Ron James
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|-
|9
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|10
|Pluck
|Donna Morrissey
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
Juvenile: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel
| Ann M. Martin; Chan Chau
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperFestival
|$13.50
|3
|3
|Once upon a Broken Heart
|Stephanie Garber
|Flatiron Books
|$25.99
|-
|4
|A Tale of Sorcery...
|Chris Colfer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$23.99
|-
|5
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|6
|Hoot Howl Halloween
|Becky Wilson; Parragon Books; Samantha Meredith
|Parragon Books
|$17.99
|4
|7
|InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.
|John Patrick Green
|First Second Books
|$13.50
|-
|8
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|9
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|6
|10
|The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race
|Max Brallier; Douglas Holgate
|Viking Books for Young Readers
|$19.99
|-
Self-Improvement: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Everyday Hero Manifesto
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|2
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|3
|The High 5 Habit
|Mel Robbins
|Hay House
|$33.99
|5
|4
|Courage Is Calling
|Ryan Holiday
|Portfolio
|$34.00
|-
|5
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|6
|6
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|8
|7
|World War C
|Sanjay Gupta; Kristin Loberg
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|-
|8
|Richard Wagamese Selected
|Richard Wagamese; Drew Hayden Taylor
|Douglas and McIntyre
|$24.95
|-
|9
|Becoming Sugar-Free
|Julie Daniluk
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|1
|10
|Come As You Are: Revised and Updated
|Emily Nagoski
|Simon & Schuster
|$25.00
|-
Biography: Oct. 9, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Peril
|Bob Woodward; Robert Costa
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|2
|Indian in the Cabinet
|Jody Wilson-Raybould
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|3
|Nothing but the Truth
|Marie Henein
|Signal
|$32.95
|4
|Bourdain
|Laurie Woolever
|Ecco
|$35.99
|5
|Unreconciled
|Jesse Wente
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|6
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|7
|Life in the City of Dirty Water
|Clayton Thomas-Muller
|Allen Lane
|$29.95
|8
|Unrequited Infatuations
|Stevie Van Zandt
|Hachette Books
|$39.00
|9
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|10
|Pluck
|Donna Morrissey
|Viking
|$24.95
