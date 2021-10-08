 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Oct. 9, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Cloud Cuckoo LandAnthony DoerrScribner$39.99-1
2The Night She DisappearedLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9914
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99513
4The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$35.00-1
5The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.9936
6Apples Never FallLiane MoriartyHenry Holt$35.9923
7DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.9973
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95-1
9The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0085
10The Last GraduateNaomi NovikDel Rey$34.95-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1PerilBob Woodward; Robert Costa Simon & Schuster$39.991
2Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.992
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.958
4The Dressmakers of AuschwitzLucy AdlingtonHarper Paperbacks$24.995
5The Sisters of AuschwitzRoxane van IperenHarper Paperbacks$24.994
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.959
7VanderbiltAnderson Cooper; Katherine HoweHarper$37.003
8Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.95-
9BourdainLaurie WooleverEcco$35.99-
10UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.956

Paperback Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Walk the WireDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.993
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
3Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.99-
4Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.991
5The Winemaker's WifeKristin HarmelPocket Books$12.995
6Texas OutlawJames Patterson; Andrew BourelleGrand Central Publishing$12.996
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
8The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.999
9Keeping SecretsNora RobertsSilhouette$11.998
10DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.99-

Canadian Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
2The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.991
3DenialBeverley McLachlinSimon & Schuster$24.993
4The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.95-
5Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.954
6Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.955
7The Mystery of Right and WrongWayne JohnstonKnopf Canada$29.956
8The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.957
9The Voyage of Freydis (the Vinland Viking Saga, Book 1)Tamara GoransonOne More Chapter$23.9910
10Operation AngusTerry FallisMcClelland & Stewart$22.009

Canadian Non-Fiction: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.991
221 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.953
3Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.95-
4UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.952
5Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.9510
6Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.957
7The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.00-
8All over the MapRon JamesDoubleday Canada$29.95-
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
10PluckDonna MorrisseyViking$24.95-

Juvenile: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.991
2The Bad Seed Presents: the Good, the Bad, and the SpookyJory John; Pete OswaldHarperFestival$13.503
3Once upon a Broken HeartStephanie GarberFlatiron Books$25.99-
4A Tale of Sorcery...Chris ColferLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$23.99-
5Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
6Hoot Howl HalloweenBecky Wilson; Parragon Books; Samantha MeredithParragon Books$17.994
7InvestiGators: Ants in Our P. A. N. T. S.John Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.50-
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
9Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
10The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday RaceMax Brallier; Douglas HolgateViking Books for Young Readers$19.99-

Self-Improvement: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.992
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.995
4Courage Is CallingRyan HolidayPortfolio$34.00-
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
7World War CSanjay Gupta; Kristin LobergSimon & Schuster$34.99-
8Richard Wagamese SelectedRichard Wagamese; Drew Hayden TaylorDouglas and McIntyre$24.95-
9Becoming Sugar-FreeJulie DanilukPenguin Canada$35.001
10Come As You Are: Revised and UpdatedEmily NagoskiSimon & Schuster$25.00-

Biography: Oct. 9, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1PerilBob Woodward; Robert CostaSimon & Schuster$39.99
2Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99
3Nothing but the TruthMarie HeneinSignal$32.95
4BourdainLaurie WooleverEcco$35.99
5UnreconciledJesse WenteAllen Lane$29.95
6Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95
7Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95
8Unrequited InfatuationsStevie Van ZandtHachette Books$39.00
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99
10PluckDonna MorrisseyViking$24.95

Previous Bestsellers Lists

