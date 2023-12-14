The Giving Season – from GivingTuesday through to the end of December – is one of the most important times of year for many of the 86,000 registered charities in Canada. With the holidays – and the end of the tax year – approaching, this is often when many Canadians make donations to their favourite charities.
The non-profit sector provides countless services and supports making a huge difference in the lives of Canadians, says Lisa Davey, vice president, Association of Fundraising Professionals Canada, and donations ensure that charities have the resources they need to deliver critical services and support in their communities.
“Fundraising, and the professionals who support giving by donors, has never been more needed,” she adds. “There is always a gap in the needs in our communities and the funds available to address them, and this year is no exception,” says Ms. Davey.
With high inflation, record levels of personal debt and high levels of social, health and economic distress, the need for and demand on charities is higher than ever. Even in the best of times, fundraising matters; however, in challenging times, there are increased pressures, says Ms. Davey adding the number of Canadians who expect to rely on charities to meet their basic needs is 22 per cent, which is more than 8.8 million people across the country.
With so many incredible charities across the country doing amazing work, it can be challenging to decide which ones to support. “The best advice for anyone wondering which causes to support is to give to a cause they are passionate about, and to learn about how the charity is making an impact for those they service,” says Ms. Davey.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.