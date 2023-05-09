Choosing the recipients of Canada’s highest honour in business is no easy task – but one that Janice Fukakusa looks forward to each year.
As chancellor of the independent selection committee for the Order of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF), Fukakusa never fails to be impressed by the quality of the nominees.
“We’re so inspired by their accomplishments and how successful they have been in business and supporting the community through active engagement,” says Fukakusa. “They demonstrate that business success is possible for the next generation, too, if youth work hard, support their communities and continuously adapt and learn.”
This year’s honourees are: Hugh Anthony Arrell, chairman and co-founder of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.; Chief Jim Boucher of Fort McKay First Nation and chairman of the board of Fort McKay Group of Companies; Madeleine Paquin, president and CEO of Logistec Corp.; and Ed Sonshine, founder and chairman of RioCan.
The 2023 Inductees to the Business Hall of Fame will be celebrated on May 11 at the CBHF Awards gala – the signature national fundraising event for Junior Achievement (JA) which provides experiential educational programs to more than 250,000 students every year in schools across Canada.
JA’s programs, which focus on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, are delivered in partnership with educators, volunteers and businesses.
While the honourees are chosen for their contributions to Canada’s success and competitiveness in a global marketplace, they’re also assessed for their ability to serve as role models to JA students across the country.
Role models, says Fukakusa, show students “the art of the possible.”
For example, students whose families have immigrated to Canada are often the first in their families to go to university; seeing individuals from other countries and in different circumstances – who funded their own education and built a path to success – is a great motivator, she says.
“If you can’t see it, you won’t go for it,” she says. “It doesn’t matter how hard you study or how hard you work.”
For Sonshine, founder and chairman of RioCan, one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts and retail landlords, mentoring youth is time well spent. “Whenever I’m in my office in Toronto, I meet with a handful of young people every week.”
As for the CBHF award, he says it came as a “big surprise.”
“When I looked at the list of honourees, I said, ‘There are some really serious people on there!’ I’m so honoured to be one of them.”
Like Sonshine, Arrell is also a believer in contributing time and expertise to young people. “Having a good mentor can change everything,” says the investment analyst and founder of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. “I started investing because of my role model, an economics professor at the University of Guelph where I studied agricultural economics.”
Many of Burgundy’s 160 staff are young people, he says.
“We look for people who are not just well educated but demonstrate good character. The values of hard work, integrity and kindness have served us well and we look for this in those we hire.”
Those same kinds of values are also deeply embedded in everything the honourees have achieved – and given back – thus far, says Fukakusa, providing not only expertise, but in some instances, funding across all areas, including education, training, employment, health care and the arts.
“Their community service and support are just as important as their business careers,” she adds. “It’s very admirable and incredibly inspiring.”
The 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration will be held May 11, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and will be available on-demand post-event. For more information, visit cbhf.ca.
How CBHF Companions are selected
All candidates are assessed and chosen according to the criteria in the following framework:
- Vision and Leadership: The nominees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and vision as a founder or leader of one or more businesses over many years, applying experience, insight and leadership that has led the organization to new heights of success.
- National Impact: They have had an impact on the Canadian economy (and potentially beyond) through financial success, job creation, expansion and innovation. Challenges have been overcome through vision and determination.
- Civic Leadership: They used their influence and energy to further the social and economic well-being of Canadians through leadership in community-based initiatives and philanthropy.
- Role Model: They are widely respected by their peers and are excellent role models for young Canadians. They have a reputation of integrity and business ethics throughout their career and have improved Canadian business.
