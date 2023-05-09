Sofia Lopez says she’s come a long way from the directionless student she used to be, thanks to participating in the JA Company Program at KPMG in Grade 12, where she and 10 other high-school students were tasked with creating a tangible business in a matter of months.
The intense experience sparked her passion for marketing, which she is currently studying at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, while taking a year off from her Bachelor of Arts studies at UBC.
One of the greatest benefits of participating in JA programs, she says, is being able to build a significant network. “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet and be mentored by entrepreneurs, philanthropists, founders of capital management firms and people from different walks of life.”
In addition to developing entrepreneurial, corporate social responsibility and public-speaking skills, Lopez, who is based in Richmond, B.C., passes on what she’s learned to students at summer startup camps.
Along with her plans to open a wellness company, Lopez is busy playing an active role on JA Canada’s Youth Advisory Council, an organization she describes as “life changing.”
Jennifer James, JA Canada’s vice-president of programs, says much of JA’s success can be attributed to corporate and community partnerships.
“JA’s curriculum enables students to develop the mindsets and skill sets [young people] need to prepare for the future and build thriving communities,” she says.
Thanks to a recent investment from Zurich Canada, JA will also help students develop stronger mental well-being and resiliency, in addition to career readiness, financial literacy, effective communication and problem-solving – transferable skills that can be leveraged long term.
“In a rapidly changing work environment, these skills are fundamental to a young person’s success through various life stages,” says James.
With local offices in communities across all provinces, JA continues to remove barriers to access and ensure programs meet the needs of Canada’s diverse population.
Indigenous youth empowerment programming offered by JA Northern Alberta and NWT encourages youth to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit, identify career paths and learn from mentors.
“It’s important to have Indigenous mentors,” says Nicole Baker, a JA volunteer based in Edmonton. “It allows youth to believe in themselves and the possibility of a brighter future.”
Baker, who is Cree and works as a senior advisor of community and Indigenous engagement at Enbridge, taught workshops to Indigenous youth, aged 14 to 21, from three communities last summer.
“I asked them to think about their gifts and talents and how they can be applied in the workforce. We also learned skills like budgeting in fun and interactive ways,” says Baker, adding that, as a result, many resolved to start saving money and looking for careers that will bring Indigenous knowledge and skills to the forefront.
“JA programs encourage them that their voices are powerful and needed across society and the business world,” she says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with JA Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.