As a high school business teacher in Saint John, N.B., Jill Shaw has seen first-hand how Junior Achievement (JA) programs can positively impact the lives of young people.
From recognizing career possibilities in their own communities to understanding the intricacies of household budgeting, students who participate in these life-changing programs are taking steps towards their future success every day, she says.
With access to online lessons, videos and other digital learning materials, students can work at their own pace and according to their individual needs. This method of delivery through the JA Campus digital platform has increased student engagement further, leading to improved academic outcomes, says Shaw, the lead for New Brunswick’s Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship.
For instance, the platform has allowed students to learn financial literacy concepts in a fun virtual environment.
“Using interactive games, quizzes and simulations, students can explore financial concepts in a way that is engaging and memorable,” she explains. “This has led to greater understanding and made it easier for students to retain the information they are learning.”
Shaw has worked extensively to strengthen the financial literacy of students across the province, from kindergarten to Grade 12, and has found JA Campus to be a valuable tool.
Digitizing JA’s educational content was accelerated out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We had to pivot quickly to make what was paper-based programming available online to teachers and students,” says Erin Barton, chief development officer at JA Canada.
“Over the past several years we continue to see immense value in having a digital offering to meet our long-term goals of scaling and reaching more Canadian youth – in particular, underserved youth we may have struggled to reach in person.”
In the past, JA programs were only available if a teacher brought them into the classroom, but online access means self-directed students of all backgrounds, including those living in remote and rural areas, can participate in multiple programs at once.
Our support for JA allows the organization to accelerate its reach and improve operations by embracing digital delivery and empowering youth through experiential learning.— Jesse Dougherty, a vice-president at Amazon
In addition to now being able to update and release new content throughout the year, being online also allows JA to harness data analytics to map its reach and learn what content is most appealing to students and how to deepen engagement.
“With a culture of kids used to quickly flipping through TikTok, we’re now looking at how to provide short, bite-sized digital learning experiences to ignite their interest and complement their learning,” says Barton.
JA is committed to equipping youth with relevant skills for success in the changing workplace. Career readiness is an important theme in JA’s programming, and as fewer people are physically going into the office, opportunities for job shadowing will look very different for the next generation.
“Traditional career fairs in the school gym are much less commonplace nowadays, so we wanted to create something online that students can interact with and revisit for a deeper experience,” says Barton.
“With the help of our partners, we’re establishing a virtual career fair to allow students to explore different emerging careers and develop core competencies online, which is also the way of work in the future,” she adds.
In addition to supporting JA programming for many years, including the development of JA Campus, Amazon Canada, TC Energy and RBC are also partners of the JA Virtual Career Fair, which will launch next school year and provide youth with an opportunity to explore in-demand and emerging careers in technology, energy, skilled trades and more.
“Solving the energy challenges of today and tomorrow will require bright, open and curious minds to help us look at problems differently and contribute unique solutions,” says Dawn de Lima, executive vice-president, corporate services at TC Energy and chair of JA Canada. “We want to create a destination for students to discover a career that they might not have realized was even possible. The TC Energy Career Centre will equip future energy problem solvers with career skills and provide experiential learning opportunities in a new and innovative way.”
“As young people consider their future learning and career opportunities, the Tech Careers Centre will allow them to learn about Amazon’s vision to be Earth’s best employer by getting a glimpse at what it’s like to build a career here,” says Jesse Dougherty, a vice-president at Amazon.
Youth will also have the chance to revisit the platform and engage in interactive discovery, skill-building and planning modules, Dougherty says.
“Our support for JA allows the organization to accelerate its reach and improve operations by embracing digital delivery and empowering youth through experiential learning,” he says.
The end goal is to make JA Campus a platform students can return to as they pursue their learning journey, says Barton.
“New digital capabilities keep our operations and investments focused on quality programs, development and ensuring program accessibility as we grow in scale and reach more students.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with JA Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.