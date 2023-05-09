Meet this year’s Inductees to the Business Hall of Fame
Every year, the Canadian Business Hall of Fame honours the lifetime achievements of Canadians who have served as outstanding leaders in business, innovation and philanthropy. Inductees are recognized for their national and international impact, as well as for serving as mentors and role models to Junior Achievement (JA) youth, who represent Canada’s future business leaders. This year’s Companions of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame are Hugh Anthony Arrell, Chief Jim Boucher, Madeleine Paquin and Edward Sonshine. The induction ceremony will be held on May 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Hugh Anthony Arrell
Stay humble. Work hard. Be kind to others. Those are the words Hugh Anthony (Tony) Arrell sees every day on a placard on his desk to remind him of what truly matters in business. To Arrell, who grew up in the farming community of Caledonia, Ont., character is everything. “Pay attention to the people you’re going to work with, and who your boss is going to be,” he says. “Having a good mentor can change everything.” Arrell received an MBA from York University’s Schulich School of Business and held top executive positions at investment firms for several decades before establishing Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. in 1992. He continues to be active as chairman, analyst and investor, while serving on numerous boards and contributing his vision, leadership and philanthropic efforts to improving the business community. His advice to the leaders of tomorrow? “Choose a field you love, and where you feel a sense of purpose.”
Chief Jim Boucher
As a long-standing and influential Indigenous leader, Jim Boucher has served as Chief of Alberta’s Fort McKay First Nation for nearly 30 years. Boucher says the basis for much of his success comes from “the combination of perseverance and having the right attitude.” His success is also due to his clear vision, consistent direction, loyalty, and mentorship abilities. Recognizing the environmental and cultural significance of his community, he leveraged opportunities to enhance social and economic conditions through partnerships with industry, other First Nations and government. Under his guidance as chairman of its board, Fort McKay Group of Companies has grown into one of the most successful First Nation-owned business ventures in Canada. He also arranged for the allocation of substantial resources through his SageRoots Foundation to a range of educational opportunities, creating a positive learning environment for students and offering full support toward their pursuit of postsecondary education.
Madeleine Paquin
Madeleine Paquin, president and CEO of Montreal-based Logistec Corp., a leading North American marine and environmental services provider, has always put her company’s success before her own. “For me, it was never about being the president or having a big title,” says the Quebec native. “If the company succeeds, success will come naturally to you, too.” It’s a formula that has served Paquin well. In 2017, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada for her role in leading innovation in supply chain practices and environmental protection – two major drivers of change in the Canadian economy. Among her many accolades: Canada’s top 100 most powerful women from 2003-2006, CEO of the Year in 2014 and Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021. Paquin has built a powerful network of partnerships with directorships in Air Canada, CargoM and the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal. She is also a member of the Marine Industry Forum and the Marine Transportation Advisory Council.
Ed Sonshine
Ed Sonshine attributes his success in business to a combination of curiosity, likability and hard work. “There’s no substitute for putting in the hours,” says the founder and chairman of Toronto-based RioCan, one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts (REIT) and retail landlords. The son of Holocaust survivors, Sonshine was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany in 1947. His family moved to Canada, where he overcame the challenges of growing up as an immigrant in Toronto to pursue a career in law. After graduating from Osgoode Hall Law School, he practised at Fogler, Rubinoff for 15 years. He ventured into real estate and founded RioCan in early 1994, which he grew to a $14-billion company with a portfolio of more than 200 shopping centres. In 2011, he was awarded the Order of Ontario. He heads up and has served on numerous boards, including the Royal Bank of Canada and Mount Sinai Hospital. Sonshine transitioned from CEO of RioCan to chairman in 2021.
