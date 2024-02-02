Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Tech leaders were lambasted before the U.S. Congress; Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said interest rates aren’t causing Canada’s housing woes; and the Alberta Investment Management Co. set up a $1-billion fund to invest in energy-transition and decarbonization opportunities.

Also: Elon Musk made headlines. How is this different from other weeks, you ask? Well, neither of the big stories involved something that he said on social media. One of his companies announced a major milestone while a judge in tiny Delaware made a big decision.