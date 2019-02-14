Briefing highlights

Wither Canadian housing

Global markets mixed so far

But investors buoyed by U.S.-China talks

New York poised for stronger open

Canadian dollar below 75.5 cents

Bombardier rebounds to profit

Canadian Tire profit slips

What to watch for today

Airbus to scrap A380

From today’s Globe and Mail

Wither the housing markets

Oh, the things they're saying about Canada's housing markets.

Most of the chatter among economists and housing officials relates to Vancouver's slump, but other cities are flashing warning signs, too, for a variety of reasons.

We'll get a broader picture Friday when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its report on how sales and prices fared in January.

Story continues below advertisement

That report promises to be interesting because the numbers compare to January, 2018, when new mortgage-qualification stress tests, known as B-20 rules, came into effect, dampening the markets.

"January home sales are going to look less weak on an easy comparison, as the first month of 2018 was ugly with the B-20 mortgage rules coming into effect," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

Several local real estate boards have already released January numbers, including Vancouver and Toronto, the former slumping and the latter rebounding.

Mr. Reitzes expects this national report to show sales fell 8 per cent from a year earlier, with average prices slipping 1 per cent.

That would be a far better showing than in December, when sales tumbled 19 per cent, and prices 4.9 per cent.

BMO also expects to see that the MLS home price index, which is considered a better measure, rose 1.3 per cent, a slower pace than December's 1.6 per cent.

"Vancouver continues to struggle and appears to be in full correction mode," Mr. Reitzes said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The Prairies remain under pressure as oil prices had a tough run late last year and broader activity in the region is relatively soft," he added.

"Ottawa and Montreal are expected to be the bright spots amid decent affordability and firm economic activity. Toronto rebounded nicely in January, with sales showing their best monthly increase since July."

That's just one of several reports or comments about the housing markets over the past several days.

For example, the latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index, released Wednesday, showed "the downward trend in home prices intensified in Western Canada's three largest metropolitan areas," those being Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

"Home prices have been trending down in three of the past four years in Calgary and Edmonton, while Vancouver shows no growth for the first time in six years," National Bank senior economist Marc Pinsonneault said in releasing the numbers.

January marked the seventh consecutive month without a price gain in Calgary, the sixth such month in a row in Vancouver, and the fifth in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

In Calgary, Mr. Pinsonneault noted, the ratio of listings to sales was the highest for a January since the oil price rout of 2014.

"Both Calgary and Edmonton are facing an outsized number of vacant new dwellings and continued price weakness," he said, though pointed toward some stability in Vancouver.

"After seasonal adjustment, Vancouver home sales indeed stabilized when compared to December," Mr. Pinsonneault said.

"Solid labour markets in Greater Vancouver, where a near-record 72,000 jobs were added in the last six months, argue for a more stable listings-to-sales ratio and limited price deflation."

Of course, limited price deflation still means lower prices, but Vancouver could benefit from anything that would ease its affordability crisis.

Some key findings, notably in price changes since their respective peaks:

Story continues below advertisement

Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, by metropolitan area, as of January, 2019 Metropolitan area Index level Month-over-month change Year-over-year change Change from peak Peak date Victoria 208.77 0.0% 4.9% -0.5% Sept., 2018 Vancouver 284.58 -0.3% 0.0% -3.2% July, 2018 Calgary 177.43 -0.5% -2.8% -5.8% Oct., 2014 Edmonton 176 -0.8% -2.4% -6.3% Sept., 2007 Winnipeg 208.27 0.1% 0.7% -1.5% Sept., 2018 Hamilton 233.96 0.0% 4.6% -1.5% Aug., 2017 Toronto 245.16 0.1% 3.6% -3.8% July, 2017 Ottawa-Gatineau 161 -0.3% 6.0% -0.3% Dec., 2018 Montreal 175.43 0.2% 4.5% 0.0% Jan., 2019 Quebec 184.58 1.3% 3.1% 0.0% Jan., 2019 Halifax 148.66 0.7% 1.7% -0.9% July, 2018 SOURCE: NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

Certainly, January was better than December, said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, referring to the Teranet-National Bank measure.

"Nevertheless, the local sales-to-new listing ratios paint a picture of divergence between Canada’s main cities," he added.

"The ratio in Montreal points to annual house price inflation rising from January’s 4.5 per cent to the high single digits. By contrast, the ratio for Vancouver points to annual falls in prices of 5 per cent."

Look, too, at the latest findings from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which studies levels of vulnerability in various cities, in terms of price inflation and other measures.

Keep in mind, of course, that the B-20 stress rules were aimed at cooling markets and preventing a credit bubble.

The latest CMHC report found a better picture, but trouble spots remain, to be sure.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency still cited a "high degree of vulnerability" in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto and Hamilton, though the situation is improving.

"Over the past year, evidence of overvaluation continues to be detected in these four centres, since house prices are higher than the price levels supported by fundamentals," CMHC said.

"However, with price growth moderating and the young-adult population growing, the conditions of overvaluation are easing in all four centres. Most notably, the evidence of overvaluation has changed from high to moderate in Toronto and Victoria."

The agency cited Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg for "a moderate overall assessment of vulnerability," with "evidence of overbuilding" fading somewhat in the first three of those centres.

Ottawa, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax and St. John's are all on the straight and narrow, with low vulnerability and where "house prices remain consistent with fundamentals."

But watch Montreal, which Mr. Brown also flagged.

Story continues below advertisement

"A low degree of overall vulnerability is also maintained for Montreal, but its resale market is very close to overheating as a result of a tightening between supply and demand, creating significant upward pressure on house prices," CMHC said.

Read more

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, largely up in Europe and pointing higher in New York.

Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite each closed marginally lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“Earnings and hopes of more U.S.-China progress continue to support equities across the globe, despite the somewhat mixed session in Asia overnight,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp, referring to the resumption of trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

“The longer this bounce goes on, the greater the chance that the market moves from ‘high volatility’ to ‘relentless grind higher,’ similar to what we saw in 2017 and the middle of 2018,” he added.

“Earnings season has delivered plenty of reasons to buy equities at the ‘fire-sale’ valuations (relatively speaking) that we saw at the end of 2018.”

The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.

Read more

Bombardier rebounds

Bombardier Inc. rebounded to a fourth-quarter profit.

The Canadian plane and train maker posted a profit of US$55-million, or 2 US cents a share, compared to a restated loss of US$188-million or 9 US cents a year earlier.

Revenue declined 7 per cent to US$4.3-billion.

“As we begin the fourth year of our turnaround journey, Bombardier is a much stronger company,” chief executive officer Alain Bellemare said in releasing the numbers.

“Our major program risks are retired, our heavy investment cycle is behind us and our franchises are well positioned for growth.”

Bombardier is just one of several major companies reporting results today.

Read more

What to watch for today

It's going to be a busy one, starting with Statistics Canada's reading of manufacturing sales in December.

Economists project a range of results, from a mild decline to a rise of about 0.5 per cent or better.

The U.S. government, in turn, releases its look at December retail sales, which economists expect will show a slight gain.

And Brexit's back as Prime Minister Theresa May faces Parliament again:

"While Parliament may yet try to take control of the Brexit proceedings on Thursday – when MPs have the chance to vote on, and possibly amend, the PM’s Brexit statement – there is little evidence of a consensus building behind an alternative plan," said observers at Capital Economics.

And this being Valentine's Day, we'll see if Chinese and American negotiators can get any closer to settling their trade dispute when they meet in Beijing for two days.

More news

From today’s Globe and Mail