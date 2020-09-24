Streetwise newsletter: Business groups applaud Ottawa’s extension of wage subsidy program

Business groups applaud Ottawa’s extension of wage subsidy program: Ottawa says it will again extend the wage subsidy program that has helped to buttress the economy against the novel coronavirus, a move business and labour groups both welcomed as critical to preserving jobs as the pandemic stretches into 2021. (Patrick Brethour, Matt Lundy, Rachelle Younglai, Josh O’Kane)
Opinion: Ottawa faces a fiscal reckoning. It must review all programs and costs: In six months, maybe a year, the government will need to begin the transition from its throw-everything-at-the-problem emergency response in the COVID-19 crisis, to the promises in Wednesday’s Throne Speech. It has that much time to figure out how to deliver on its most ambitious and costly goals without dooming the country to an unsustainable structural deficit in the process. It needs to use that time wisely. (David Parkinson)
Nuvei can raise enough interest on TSX only, CEO says after record IPO: Montreal online payments processing company Nuvei Corp. dropped plans to go public on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after deciding it didn’t need a U.S. listing to generate enough investor interest for Canada’s biggest-ever technology IPO, its CEO says. (Sean Silcoff)
Constellation Software spins out Topicus.com as a new public company: A new technology play is set to make its debut on Canadian markets, as Constellation Software Inc. takes steps to ramp up the pace and scale of its acquisition-focused growth strategy by spinning off European subsidiary Topicus.com Inc. (Andrew Willis)
Gold’s fall likely to renew doubts about haven status: Gold’s price tumbled Wednesday and there may be more to come. Investors are growing worried about the lack of progress on more fiscal stimulus from Washington as well as the growing threat of a new wave of coronavirus cases in many developed economies. All those factors are likely to weigh on global growth in the months ahead. (Ian McGugan)
Opinion: The Fortress fiasco gets buried, with no autopsy: One of the biggest imbroglios to hit Canada’s investment business is coming to an abrupt end, thanks to a financial sector regulator. But anyone who thinks this is an example of effective regulation should think again. (Neil Gross)
