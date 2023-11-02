Canada’s Shopify SHOP-T returned to a profit in the third quarter, helped by strict cost controls and the use of artificial intelligence across its products to attract more merchants, sending its U.S. shares 15 per cent higher before the bell.

The company has launched new tools and offerings to stay ahead in the hypercompetitive e-commerce business, while also investing to ship products at much faster speeds.

Total revenue increased 25 per cent to $1.71-billion for the three months to September, the company said on Thursday, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.67-billion, according to LSEG data.

Shopify provides software and services to online sellers, as well as apps to help sell directly on marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart.

In July, the company announced Shopify Magic, a suite of AI-powered product descriptions, virtual assistants, blog posting and e-mail campaign tools for merchants.

The company’s AI app Sidekick helps sellers reduce dependence on third-party widgets by helping decide on inventory, promotions and marketing.

AI tools are set to be a “superpower” for sellers who need help choosing their merchandise mix and geographic expansion, Shopify’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister had said at a September conference.

Net income attributable to shareholders on a diluted basis was 55 cents per share, compared with a loss of 12 cents a year earlier.

Meanwhile, expenses fell nearly 23 per cent to $779-million in the quarter.