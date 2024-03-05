Open this photo in gallery: A framed portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney leans against the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, on March 1.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Brian Mulroney, a titan of Canadian politics whose policies transformed the economy, died last week in Palm Beach, Fla. He was 84.

The former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, who served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993, secured historic trade agreements, first with the U.S., and later with both the Americans and Mexico under the North American free-trade agreement. His pledge after his first electoral victory was: “Canada is open for business again.”

The former prime minister will be given a state funeral in Montreal on March 23. Prior to the funeral, there will be a lying in state in Ottawa, and a lying-in-repose in Montréal.

In memory of Mr. Mulroney, The Globe and Mail wants to hear from readers about their stories and meetings with Canada’s 18th prime minister – whether it was during the earlier or later stages of his life. Where and when did you meet him? What do you remember most about that experience? Do you have a picture from that meeting you would like to share?

Tell us by filling out the form below, or if you’d prefer, please share your memory and photo by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.