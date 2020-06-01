Coronavirus Update: Blood kits will be sent to 10,000 Canadians to estimate total spread of virus

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
- Blood kits will be sent to 10,000 Canadians to survey extent of COVID-19 in Canada
- Britons head out to enjoy record-breaking heat as officials try to prevent a surge of new cases
- World Health Organization and other experts say no evidence of coronavirus becoming weaker
In Canada, 91,647 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 37 days ago. There have also been 49,489 recoveries and 7,325 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,773,164 tests.
Worldwide, 6,221,339 cases have been confirmed; with 2,670,410 recoveries and 373,163 deaths.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Number of the day
10,000
A doctor at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto is leading one of the first large-scale surveys – with 10,000 blood kits – that will examine participants’ blood for antibodies that are specific to the virus that causes COVID-19.
- The antibodies are a natural part of the body’s immune response. Initial studies with COVID-19 patients show they appear about three weeks after an infection has occurred and persist for at least 60 days.
- Because the first wave of infections in Canada is thought to have peaked sometime in mid-April, Dr. Jha said now is the ideal time to try to obtain a snapshot of how widely the disease has spread across the population.
Coronavirus in Canada
There are currently at least 2,068 hospitalized cases, a 13% drop from a week ago. Of those, 302 are in intensive care.
- Ontario’s ombudsman will investigate whether the government oversight has been adequate to ensure the safety of residents and staff at long-term care homes.
- In Quebec, the government will spend $250-million to help the struggling cultural industry. More businesses were able to reopen today: In Montreal, daycares resumed; outside the city, malls, nail salons, tattoo parlours could reopen.
- A new phase of PEI’s reopening plan came into effect today, with the limits increased again and reopened some things – like indoor restaurant dining and hair salons – for residents only.
- In Manitoba, a new reopening phase came into effect today, allowing dine-in restaurants and bars, community centres and gyms.
- And in British Columbia, some K-12 schools reopened on a part-time, voluntary basis.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will provide this year’s full payment of $2.2-billion in gas tax transfers to municipalities in the coming weeks rather than the usual practice of spreading the transfers over two payments, as an interim measure to offset budget shortfalls cause by the pandemic.
- In response to questions about why the federal government is not announcing new money for municipalities, the Prime Minister said cities are a provincial responsibility and that provinces need to “step up.”
- The federal gas tax fund is an annual transfer payment from Ottawa to municipalities
The Federation of Canadian Municipalities said more than a month ago that cities will need at least $10-billion in new emergency funding from the federal government to maintain existing services.
Coronavirus around the world
- Britons are heading outdoors to enjoy record-breaking sunshine and warm temperatures, presenting a challenge for officials trying to prevent a second wave of coronavirus cases as restrictions ease.
- The head of the World Health Organization praised the United States’ “immense” and “generous” contribution to global health on Monday after Trump said Friday he’d end his relationship with the UN agency over its handling of the pandemic and relationship with China.
- The WHO said Monday there was no evidence the coronavirus was losing its potency after and Italian doctor said swab tests showed patients have noticeably less of the virus in their bodies.
- India continued to report a rise in cases today as businesses reopened in many states and railways announced 200 more special passenger trains.
- Federal health authorities in the U.S. have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from the coronavirus, according to materials prepared for the nation’s governors.
Coronavirus and business
Manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in May, but the pace of decline was less severe than in April, data shows.
- The output index rose to 33.0 from 22.6 in April, while the measure of new orders was up to 37.9 from 23.9
Canada’s economy shed about three million jobs in March and April combined, while GDP was estimated to have fallen in April by a record 11 per cent month-over-month.
Also today:
- Rob Carrick: “Normalizing our spending needs to happen for the good of the economy. But don’t spend that pandemic savings windfall without first considering all the financial security it could bring you if deployed smartly. While the recent rise in consumer spending is an encouraging sign of economic resilience, we are still looking at months of uncertainty ahead.”
- Reitmans Canada Ltd. is cutting approximately 1,400 jobs – 20 per cent of its work force – and shutting down its Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners as part of the Canadian apparel retailer’s restructuring plans.
Question and answer
Question: Who do masks protect: the wearer or other people?
Answer from André Picard: Masks principally protect other people, not the wearer. Coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplets from an infected person. If you wear a mask, you are less likely to spread virus when you cough, sneeze or talk, and less likely to leave germs on surfaces. As the saying goes: “Your mask protects me, my mask protects you.”
The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.
Some good news
Seed companies thought coronavirus would ruin their businesses. Instead, demand has soared
The frenzy began near the end of March. In the midst of a pandemic, Canadians forced to isolate suddenly expressed an insatiable desire to dig in the dirt.
All across the country, firms that fill seed packets have been swamped. In an unexpected development related to the novel coronavirus, garden-variety growers have become obsessed with obtaining seeds.
Distractions
🍔 For the grill enthusiast: Summer grilling ideas to make meal planning a little easier
- For a hearty vegetarian main, grill 4 or 5 different vegetables, dice them, mix them with quinoa or farro and a salad dressing, and serve.
- For a burger option, try this at-home vegan option made from cauliflower and lentils, seasoned with garam masala.
More Globe reporting and opinion
- As restaurants in British Columbia start to reopen, a first taste of dining in the coronavirus era
- For many people, staying at home has meant a steady fare of home-cooked meals and more time for exercise, two positive habits that can help maintain a healthy weight. But, depending on your overall diet, they may not be enough to hold your weight steady.
- Hamish Telford and Rob Peregoodoff: “Teaching in the fall will thus almost certainly be a hybrid of face-to-face instruction and online learning – and it might be online entirely if we get hit by a second wave of COVID-19. Hence the pressing need to prepare for this new teaching reality.”
- Justin Ling: “Whenever this pandemic abates, it will take some time for us to fully grasp COVID-19′s ravages. No population has been harder hit than our seniors; the extent of the loss in Canada’s long-term care homes underscores how desperately we need to address the negligence in those facilities. Unfortunately, we’ve also seen other ill-prepared institutions hit hard by this virus. In prisons across the country, outbreaks have led to more than 350 federal inmates testing positive for the virus; two have died."
