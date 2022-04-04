Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

In the past seven days, there were 243 deaths announced, up 3 per cent over the same period. At least 4,192 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

A COVID-19 assessment centre outside a hospital in Toronto on April 4. Ontario is able to manage the 'little spike' in COVID-19 that the province is seeing right now, Premier Doug Ford said, as hospitalizations jumped 30 per cent week over week.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Long before the pandemic, Canadian hospitals were regularly operating at or above full capacity. Hallway medicine, lengthy surgery backlogs and emergency-room wait times, the shortage of nurses and primary-care physicians, the looming catastrophe in long-term care – these have been top-of-mind problems for more than 20 years.

So while only a small fraction of COVID-19 sufferers become sick enough to require hospitalization, Canadian hospitals have had little ability to absorb them, forcing politicians to impose some of the strictest lockdowns and public-health measures in the world.

When the pandemic finally ends, that capacity crisis will still be here, and, in fact, it’s expected to worsen.

Vaccine policy for federal workers: The federal government will consider whether to include booster shots in the next version of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers, the Treasury Board said as it reviews the rules. The government must review the need for the policy, which currently requires federal public servants to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or face unpaid leave, after six months. That timeline runs out this week.

Ramadan celebrations: For the first time since the pandemic started, Muslim worshippers will be able to partake in large communal dinners at mosques and homes for Ramadan, which are a staple of the fasting month.

COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, an approach that is drawing complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions. Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19.

largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, an approach that is drawing complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions. Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19. With plateauing COVID-19 cases allowing for eased restrictions this year, Indonesia welcomed the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with a mass prayer at Jakarta’s grand mosque on Saturday.

The federal government has eased rules on temporary foreign workers in some areas of the economy desperately in need of employees.

The changes announced today will allow employers to hire foreign workers for more low-wage jobs, and in areas where the unemployment rate remains high.

As of February, Canada was 1.9 per cent, or 369,100 jobs, above pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.

Also today: Ingrid Johnson, the new president of Sun Life Asia, is facing a pandemic wave that may cause a significant slowdown in markets where face-to-face interaction continues to be the preferred way of doing business.

