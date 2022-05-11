Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 438 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 11 per cent over the same period. At least 5,844 people are being treated in hospitals and 370 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Zain Chagla: The logic behind vaccine mandates for travellers no longer holds

Andrew Coyne: Vaccine refusal? Blockades? Bitcoin? What does any of this have to do with conservatism?

The rate of firearm homicides increased by 35 per cent in the first year of the pandemic in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics showed.

Workplace stress and burnout have been exacerbated by the pandemic. As workers and employers look for ways to alleviate the mental health toll of the past couple of years, some experts suggest mindfulness and meditation could provide relief.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

