Lacy Atalick
Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

  1. Federal government supports given to businesses at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic were excessive and show the outsized influence of business groups on public policy, economists say
  2. Six hospitals in Ontario had to close departments, including emergency rooms, over the weekend, as hospitals across Canada buckle under the strain of staff shortages due to COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related burnout among health-care workers
  3. Two Omicron-adapted vaccines made by BioNTech are expected as soon as October, the German biotech firm said today

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Globe opinion

More reading

Information centre

