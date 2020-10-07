 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coronavirus Update: Tam says Canadian daily cases up 40 per cent in past week

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Tam urges continued physical distancing and mask usage as daily cases rise by 40 per cent in past week compared to previous one
  2. Ontario unveils PPE grants for small business, alcohol takeout plan as pressure mounts with rising cases
  3. ‘Symptom-free’ Trump back in Oval Office as election fight looms

In Canada, there have been at least 173,008 cases reported. In the last week 13,987 new cases were announced. In the last week 13,987 new cases were announced, 27% more than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been at least 145,554 recoveries and 9,541 deaths. Today, 12 new deaths were reported, compared to 23 yesterday.

Open this photo in gallery

new deaths canada oct. 7

The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 35,803,766 cases confirmed and 1,049,728 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts Lockdown rules and reopening Mask-wearing rules Back to school guide Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

The James Brady press room sits empty on Oct. 7, a day after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for coronavirus. More than 20 people who worked at or visited the White House, including senior administration officials and President Donald Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

  • Ontario announced it will make takeout alcohol permanent for restaurants and bars, in a bid to help struggling small businesses. The government also said it will provide one-time grants of up to $1,000 to cover personal protective equipment expenses for businesses. Meanwhile, the province reported 583 new cases, with 60 per cent in people under 40. And Toronto announced a plan to create 560 new shelter beds this winter, but advocates say it won’t be enough to house the city’s growing homeless population.
  • New cases in Quebec dropped to 900 after authorities reported more than 1,000 new daily infections for the previous five consecutive days. Meanwhile, the province will allow up to two people to visit dying relatives in long-term care homes.
  • In Alberta yesterday, Premier Jason Kenny said any new coronavirus restrictions need to balance “negative unintended consequences” – such as the record number of fatal overdoses recorded in the spring.

In Ottawa, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose 40 per cent in the last week compared to the previous one, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said today.

  • The average number of new cases hit 2,052 over the past seven days, nearly 10 times the low it reached last July, with a majority of new cases in Ontario and Quebec. Together, the two provinces represent 80 per of all cases in Canada.
  • Dr. Tam pointed to the increasing number and variety of available tests as a positive development that will allow new cases to be identified and isolated more quickly, while stressing other measures – distancing, mask-wearing, and handwashing – remain essential prevention measures.


Coronavirus around the world

  • Following a steady increase in infections over the past two months, Italy announced it will make face masks mandatory outdoors. Those who don’t comply can face fines up to €1,000 ($1,600).
  • Israeli police clashed with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews overnight as they sought to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during a nationwide lockdown, the police said Wednesday. The country has around 60,000 active cases, including 855 people hospitalized in serious condition.
  • Watch: U.S. President Donald Trump angrily declared Wednesday he would not pursue coronavirus aid measures until after the Nov. 3 election, then hours later called on Congress to “immediately” pass billions of dollars in support of industries, small-business loans, and stimulus cheques to American workers.

Coronavirus and business

Consumer spending has picked up in recent weeks, with a report from Royal Bank of Canada indicating spending is up roughly 5 per cent relative to a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Going into fall, it was unclear if the summer retail boom would continue, but early signals point to continued spending, bolstered by continued income supports from the government.
  • Provided widespread lockdowns that limit spending options do not return, it is likely consumer spending will continue.

Globe opinion

  • Marci Warhaft: “Sex workers are forced to see this stigma play out in Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 second wave: Even though the pandemic is wreaking havoc on all businesses right now, the province’s strip clubs are the only ones that, after being allowed to open at the start of Stage 3, have been ordered to shut down.”

More reporting

Distractions

📚 For the book lover: The Giller Prize short-list reflects these unprecedented times [For subscribers]

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies