Coronavirus Update: Tam says Canadian daily cases up 40 per cent in past week

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Tam urges continued physical distancing and mask usage as daily cases rise by 40 per cent in past week compared to previous one Ontario unveils PPE grants for small business, alcohol takeout plan as pressure mounts with rising cases ‘Symptom-free’ Trump back in Oval Office as election fight looms

In Canada, there have been at least 173,008 cases reported. In the last week 13,987 new cases were announced. In the last week 13,987 new cases were announced, 27% more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 145,554 recoveries and 9,541 deaths. Today, 12 new deaths were reported, compared to 23 yesterday.

Open this photo in gallery new deaths canada oct. 7 The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 35,803,766 cases confirmed and 1,049,728 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery The James Brady press room sits empty on Oct. 7, a day after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for coronavirus. More than 20 people who worked at or visited the White House, including senior administration officials and President Donald Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

Ontario announced it will make takeout alcohol permanent for restaurants and bars, in a bid to help struggling small businesses. The government also said it will provide one-time grants of up to $1,000 to cover personal protective equipment expenses for businesses. Meanwhile, the province reported 583 new cases, with 60 per cent in people under 40. And Toronto announced a plan to create 560 new shelter beds this winter, but advocates say it won’t be enough to house the city’s growing homeless population.

announced it will make takeout alcohol permanent for restaurants and bars, in a bid to help struggling small businesses. The government also said it will provide one-time grants of up to $1,000 to cover personal protective equipment expenses for businesses. Meanwhile, the province reported 583 new cases, with 60 per cent in people under 40. And Toronto announced a plan to create 560 new shelter beds this winter, but advocates say it won’t be enough to house the city’s growing homeless population. New cases in Quebec dropped to 900 after authorities reported more than 1,000 new daily infections for the previous five consecutive days. Meanwhile, the province will allow up to two people to visit dying relatives in long-term care homes.

dropped to 900 after authorities reported more than 1,000 new daily infections for the previous five consecutive days. Meanwhile, the province will allow up to two people to visit dying relatives in long-term care homes. In Alberta yesterday, Premier Jason Kenny said any new coronavirus restrictions need to balance “negative unintended consequences” – such as the record number of fatal overdoses recorded in the spring.

In Ottawa, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose 40 per cent in the last week compared to the previous one, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said today.

The average number of new cases hit 2,052 over the past seven days, nearly 10 times the low it reached last July, with a majority of new cases in Ontario and Quebec. Together, the two provinces represent 80 per of all cases in Canada.

Dr. Tam pointed to the increasing number and variety of available tests as a positive development that will allow new cases to be identified and isolated more quickly, while stressing other measures – distancing, mask-wearing, and handwashing – remain essential prevention measures.





Coronavirus around the world

Following a steady increase in infections over the past two months, Italy announced it will make face masks mandatory outdoors. Those who don’t comply can face fines up to €1,000 ($1,600).

announced it will make face masks mandatory outdoors. Those who don’t comply can face fines up to €1,000 ($1,600). Israeli police clashed with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews overnight as they sought to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during a nationwide lockdown, the police said Wednesday. The country has around 60,000 active cases, including 855 people hospitalized in serious condition.

police clashed with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews overnight as they sought to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during a nationwide lockdown, the police said Wednesday. The country has around 60,000 active cases, including 855 people hospitalized in serious condition. Watch: U.S. President Donald Trump angrily declared Wednesday he would not pursue coronavirus aid measures until after the Nov. 3 election, then hours later called on Congress to “immediately” pass billions of dollars in support of industries, small-business loans, and stimulus cheques to American workers.

Coronavirus and business

Consumer spending has picked up in recent weeks, with a report from Royal Bank of Canada indicating spending is up roughly 5 per cent relative to a year ago.

Going into fall, it was unclear if the summer retail boom would continue, but early signals point to continued spending, bolstered by continued income supports from the government.

Provided widespread lockdowns that limit spending options do not return, it is likely consumer spending will continue.

Globe opinion

Marci Warhaft: “Sex workers are forced to see this stigma play out in Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 second wave: Even though the pandemic is wreaking havoc on all businesses right now, the province’s strip clubs are the only ones that, after being allowed to open at the start of Stage 3, have been ordered to shut down.”

Information centre

