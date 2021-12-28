Ontario long-term care homes won’t accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons starting later this week.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario reported 8,825 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decline from the previous days. Health experts warn that the real number of COVID-19 cases is likely to be much higher as a number of hospitals and centres have reached testing limits. Meanwhile, the province’s long-term care homes won’t accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons starting later this week.

U.S. government figures show that the Omicron variant accounted for 59 per cent of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 25.

Moderna will be the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Canada’s booster campaigns as governments across the country urge eligible Canadians to get their third shot as soon as possible in the face of a surging fifth wave.

Ontario halts visits, social trips for long-term care residents amid Omicron spread

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips says the policy change is being made to protect residents from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

He says COVID-19 is spreading in the community, and allowing general visitors would risk exposing vulnerable residents to the virus.

Two designated caregivers will still be allowed to visit each resident after the changes take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Phillips says 41 long-term care homes are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, up from 37 on Monday.

He says 84 per cent of eligible residents and 43 per cent of eligible workers had received COVID-19 vaccine booster doses as of last week.

Nova Scotia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases, six cases in cluster at Halifax hospital

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 561 new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say in a news release on Tuesday that most of the cases are in the central zone of the province, which includes Halifax, with 430 new infections.

They also say 54 cases were identified in the eastern zone, 39 in the northern zone and 38 in the western zone.

Health experts say COVID-19 infections are likely to be much higher than reported as a number of hospitals and centres have reached their testing limits.

Officials are also reporting one new case in an outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

There are now six patients at the hospital’s Halifax Infirmary site who tested positive for the disease.

Quebec reports a record 12,833 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations surge

Quebec has shattered its previous pandemic record with 12,833 new cases of COVID-19, as well as an 88-person jump in the number of people who are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

The province is also reporting 15 more deaths linked to the pandemic.

Health officials say 702 people are now hospitalized with the virus, with 152 people admitted or transferred to non-intensive care units and 70 dismissed in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care rose by six to 155 after 15 people were admitted or transferred in and nine left.

Quebec carried out 40,550 tests, for a positivity rate of 26.8 per cent.

The province’s health minister and public health director have scheduled a news conference later this afternoon to discuss the situation in the province.

Ontario chief medical officer to share new guidance on COVID-19 testing, tracing

Ontario’s top doctor is expected to share new guidance on COVID-19 testing and case management as the province logged another high daily infection tally driven by the Omicron variant.

Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled to hold a virtual news conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Moore had promised new guidance after local public health units reported strain on testing and contact tracing resources, in some cases telling residents who test positive to notify their own contacts.

Ontarians have also reported issues accessing timely tests amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant that’s now dominant in the province.

Moore’s news conference is set to come after Ontario reported 8,825 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a slight decline from previous days.

Omicron accounts for 59 per cent of new cases in U.S.

U.S. government figures show that the Omicron variant continues to account for a growing proportion of new coronavirus infections in the country.

Omicron accounted for 59 per cent of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Dec. 25, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 23 per cent the previous week.

The CDC had said last week that Omicron already accounted for a majority of new cases in the country. But the agency said Tuesday it significantly lowered that previous estimate based on additional data it collected.

Still, it noted that Omicron is accounting for a growing proportion of cases.

Video: U.S. CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to five days

Health care workers, politicians face new wave of harassment as tensions over COVID-19 restrictions rise

Karrie Porter felt demoralized, staring at vulgar insults clumsily spray-painted on the side of her St. Catharine’s home a few days ago.

The night before, Ms. Porter, a part-time city councillor, had spoken out on social media against an anti-vaccination protest in front of the home of Mustafa Hirji, the region’s acting medical officer of health.

When Ms. Porter woke up the morning after her tweet, a text message from the next-door neighbour alerted her that she, too, had been targeted at home.

“She was quite upset and disturbed,” Ms. Porter said of the neighbour. “And so are the rest of my neighbours, to be honest. What people need to understand is I don’t live alone – I have two children and a husband. This is my private home, and this is unacceptable.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise to record numbers across the country as a result of the Omicron variant, provincial governments and local public-health units have reintroduced restrictions on local businesses and social gatherings – which have in turn galvanized anti-vaccine groups. Protests were also held outside the homes of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

And on social media, health care workers have been the targets of harassment campaigns, including a recent post by the publisher of a far-right media website, in which he announced a $5,000 “bounty” for videos of certain outspoken doctors and politicians breaking lockdown rules.

– Molly Hayes

Provinces introduce new COVID-19 policies as hospitals brace for Omicron’s spread

Health care officials and governments across the country are closely watching for how frequently Omicron infections turn into severe cases. Because the variant is so transmissible, health care systems could be strained if only a small percentage of people with COVID-19 need to be admitted to hospital.

Admissions are growing in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, three provinces that reported skyrocketing new daily case counts over the holidays. Canada on Boxing Day surpassed two million cases of COVID-19, a significant milestone for a country with a relatively small population.

Now, as Omicron continues to escalate, a patchwork of policies around testing, tracing and isolating is emerging across the country. British Columbia, Alberta and some other provinces have restricted the general population from accessing sensitive lab tests.

– Carrie Tait and Marieke Walsh

