Emergency alert issued warning residents of dangerous man with firearm in Halifax

Halifax police have issued an emergency alert warning people in the suburb of Dartmouth that a dangerous man with a firearm is on the loose after threatening people known to him.

Police have closed Gaston Road to all traffic and are asking the public to stay away or remain indoors if they are already in the area.

The suspect in his 40s is described as being six-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

He is bald, has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket.

Police say they arrived at the scene at around 9:20 a.m. today, and the suspect fled on foot.

No other details were released this morning, and police are asking for people to call 911 if they spot the man and to avoid approaching him.