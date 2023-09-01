Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ottawa published regulations Friday that it hoped would defuse a tense standoff with tech giants over Bill C-18, and persuade Meta to stop blocking Canadians’ access to news.

Under the new regulations, which would set a cap on Google and Meta’s required contributions to Canada’s news industry, Google would have to spend around $172-million per year and Meta would have to contribute $62-million a year, officials said in a technical briefing.

But Meta made it clear that the regulations would not be enough for it to come back to the bargaining table and restore Canadians’ access to news.

At Delhi’s G20 summit, a ‘scramble for India’ and fears that Canada may miss an opportunity

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome leaders of the Group of 20 countries in New Delhi later this month. Now officially the most populous country in the world, having overtaken China this year, India’s economy is on track to surpass Japan’s by the end of the decade. The summit will underline India’s growing clout not only as an economic force, but as a geopolitical player.

But while Modi has actively courted both former U.S. president Donald Trump and his successor, Joe Biden, his relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to be strained, part of wider diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi that some fear could see Canada sidelined as India flexes its growing economic muscle.

120 public servants no longer with the CRA after review of inappropriate CERB payments

The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 of its employees after an internal review into staff who inappropriately claimed COVID benefits while employed with the agency, with potentially more discipline to come.

The employees were among 600 individuals investigated by the CRA.

The review focused on CRA employees who may have inappropriately received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The CERB paid $500 per week and was the primary emergency benefit program offered to individuals who could not work for reasons related to COVID-19.

“We would like to emphasize again that the actions of some in no way undermine the honesty and integrity of the more than 60,000 CRA employees who work every day in an exemplary manner to serve Canadians,” the agency said.

We gave disposable cameras to kids to capture summer’s fleeting moments. Here are the results

Open this photo in gallery: Sisters Abby Reynolds, 8, and Quinn Reynolds, 10, play with a garden hose in their driveway, outside Kingston, Ont.Quinn Abby and Nora Reynolds

The Globe gave four families across the country old-school disposable cameras and asked the children to take photos of what they love most about summer. The kids could ask their parents to photograph them, as long as the kids set up and directed the shot.

What we got back is so joyful and instantly recognizable that it will split your face into an involuntary grin, even as your heart squeezes with deep envy. This is childhood when the days are long and the temperature high.

Economy: The Canadian economy began to buckle under the weight of higher borrowing costs in the second quarter, bolstering the case for the Bank of Canada to hold interest rates steady next week.

Telecommunications: The Canadian Competition Bureau says Royal Bank of Canada’s proposed acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5-billion is unlikely to substantially hurt competition. Still, the regulator found that the deal would “result in a loss of rivalry between Canada’s largest and seventh largest banks.”

Housing: Three major Canadian banks have disclosed that about 20 per cent of their residential mortgage borrowers – representing nearly $130-billion in loans – are seeing their balances grow as their monthly payments no longer cover all the interest they owe.

Archives: A Polish collector says long-lost photos sent from Canada show not only the earliest days of the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz, but the departure on June 14, 1940, of the first mass transport of prisoners to the camp.

NASA: Gordon Osinski, a professor of Earth sciences at Western University, will join a NASA team to develop the lunar surface science plan for the first people to walk on the moon in more than 50 years. He’ll be the only Canadian on the recently announced Artemis III mission team.

TSX rallies, posts weekly gain of 3.6%, as markets bet rate hikes are over

Canada’s main stock index climbed on Friday to a one-month high as the energy sector led broad-based gains and domestic data raised investor hopes that the Bank of Canada could pause its interest rate hiking campaign.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 252.74 points at 20,545.36, a strong start to September after a choppy August.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 115.80 points at 34,837.71. The S&P 500 index was up 8.11 points at 4,515.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.15 points at 14,031.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.64 cents US compared with 73.90 cents US on Thursday.

The culture is turning on Marineland. But what can be done about the captive animals?

“Since returning them to the wild is not an option, where should or could the 50 or so whales and dolphins still languishing in captivity in our country go, to be better cared for?” – Jessica Scott-Reid

This is why you don’t have a family doctor

“Despite advances that have been staggeringly successful in reducing the burden of disease and allowing us to live longer, there have been few serious attempts to reform the highly restrictive process by which we admit and train physicians.” – Anthony Sanfilippo

When we lose a beloved product, we lose a part of ourselves. Call that what it is: grief

“I know that nothing in this life is forever, but my reaction to Procter and Gamble’s confirmation of Arctic Force’s demise would embarrass even the most inveterate doomsday preppers.” – Adrian Lee

Learning cursive might not be a waste of time after all

“Is it an essential skill that my kids and I are going to use regularly? I don’t think so, but if it helps my kids to think outside the box, to grow as readers and writers, and taps into a new, creative part of them – then I’m all for it.” – Brianna Bell

Three seasoned work-from-home Canadians share their must-have office upgrades

Open this photo in gallery: Designer Dani Roche sits at her desk in her home office in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

To inspire your next workstation upgrade, we asked three professionals who primarily work from home – a creative director, a CEO and a tech founder – to share the budget and splurge finds that have helped them make their perfect office.

Learned by Heart: Read an excerpt from Emma Donoghue’s new novel

Open this photo in gallery: Author and playwright Emma Donoghue poses for a photograph, in Stratford, Ont., Saturday Aug. 26, 2023.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Novelist and playwright Emma Donoghue is a Booker Prize and Governor General’s Award nominee. Her novel Room was adapted into a film, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay adaptation. Read an exclusive excerpt is from her new novel, Learned by Heart, which is out now.

In the afternoon, masters come in for French, Drawing, Dancing and Music. (Mercy, who can’t afford Accomplishments, swots in the Manor’s library.) At the end of today, Nan is downcast, because no one else in the Middle Form made an error substantial enough to earn a lesson card, so she can’t get rid of hers. Any girl who hasn’t been able to pass her lesson card on to another offender must memorize an assigned piece for that subject, on pain of earning an additional card; Nan and her friend Fanny are often a task or two in arrears.

Dinner’s at five. Yorkshire puddings (served first, to fill the girls up), giblet soup, mutton, and beans. The three at the disgrace table lap their soup neatly and eye the delights they’re denied. Eliza stood there in her third week; she can’t remember what she’d done, but it was nothing dreadful, just some confusion about the rules. She found disgrace so humiliating – all those eyes on her, in pity or perhaps confirmation of what the girls had heard about Asiatic tendencies to sloth, slyness, or sensuality – that she barely ate for seven days. That was when Eliza resolved to give no one grounds to suspect her. To be known at this school as impeccable.

Read more from Emma Donoghue here.

