Hamas releases 12 hostages, Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners as fragile truce in Gaza holds

Another 12 hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners were released today, the fifth day of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as mediators met in Qatar to try to extend the ceasefire beyond Wednesday. Hamas and other militants are still holding about 160 hostages out of the 240 taken on Oct. 7.

Israel has vowed to continue the war to destroy Hamas once it becomes apparent that no more hostages will be released under the deal. U.S. officials said that the Biden administration had cautioned Israel that it must avoid more civilian displacement and casualties.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the ceasefire began, Israel and Hamas accused each other of a serious violation of the truce with an exchange of fire between troops and militants in northern Gaza.

The ceasefire has allowed more aid trucks – 160 to 200 a day – into Gaza, bringing desperately needed food, water and medicine, as well as fuel for homes, hospitals and water treatment plants. But it is still less than half what Gaza was importing before the fighting.

Toronto man in incel-inspired murder case sentenced to life in prison

An Ontario judge doled out an adult life sentence against a Toronto man for the murder of one woman and the attempt to kill another, when he was 17 years old.

Justice Suhail Akhtar said in a Toronto courtroom today that the stiffest sentence possible was appropriate in the case because the accused, now 21, is to be considered fully to blame for the sword attack that he planned for months. The Ontario Supreme Court judge rejected defence arguments for a lighter youth sentence.

The case set Canadian legal precedents this summer when Justice Akhtar ruled that the murder and attempted murder crimes that the accused had pleaded guilty to in 2022 were also to be considered criminal acts of terrorism. Prior to the attack, the man had belonged to an online community of incels, or “involuntarily celibate” men, who blame women for their inability to find sexual partners. That earlier ruling marked the first time that a court deemed online communities that advocate for the killing of women meet the legal definition of terrorist groups.

Wife of Ukraine military intelligence head poisoned

The wife of Ukraine’s military intelligence leader Lieutenant-General Kyrylo Budanov was poisoned with “heavy metals” and was undergoing unspecified treatment, according to a GUR military intelligence service source.

The poisoning was discovered when the 30-year-old Marianna Budanova was tested after complaining of feeling unwell. Other members of the GUR were also found to be poisoned.

There was no comment from the Kremlin on the alleged poisoning, but Moscow has a long history of using toxins to target its enemies. Russian courts have issued at least three arrest warrants for Lt.-Gen. Budanov, who has been accused by Russia’s FSB security service of masterminding the October, 2022, truck bombing that destroyed the bridge connecting the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russian territory.

Open this photo in gallery: Ukraine's Military Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and his wife Marianna are seen in Kyiv, in this January 21, 2023, file photo.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Scotiabank fourth-quarter profit falls short: Bank of Nova Scotia posted lower fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as a spike in loan loss reserves and expenses dragged on results even as the bank slashed costs ahead of the launch of its turnaround plan.

Explainer: What happens now that Alberta’s Danielle Smith invoked the sovereignty act for the first time?: Danielle Smith has said that if Ottawa proceeds with its proposed Clean Electricity Regulations, the fight will end up in court.

Indian rescuers pull out all workers trapped in tunnel for 17 days: All 41 construction workers who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in northern India were pulled out today, ending a drawn-out rescue mission.

Transat, Porter launch joint venture to boost seat sales: Top executives at the airlines said in a joint interview that the arrangement, to be phased in next year, will allow the carriers to better co-ordinate schedules, offer more competitive fares and share revenues at a time of intense competition.

Hudson’s Bay’s leadership shakeup: Liz Rodbell will be returning as president and CEO, as Canada’s oldest retailer navigates challenges that have led to cost-cutting and delayed supplier payments.

Ottawa aims to increase Canadians’ understanding of grief: Ottawa announced $1-million for the Canadian Grief Alliance (CGA), in partnership with the Canadian Virtual Hospice and the Canadian Alliance for Children’s Grief, to develop resources and a national awareness campaign to support grieving families and friends.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks slightly higher after mixed Fed statements; Scotiabank tumbles after earnings

U.S. and Canadian stocks ended with nominal gains on Tuesday after moving in a narrow range as investors parsed conflicting remarks from Federal Reserve officials, with upbeat U.S. consumer data providing some lift.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 4.11 points at 20,036.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.51 points at 35,416.98. The S&P 500 index was up 4.46 points at 4,554.89, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.74 points at 14,281.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 US cents compared with 73.34 US cents on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

The confounding, depressing hypocrisy of COP28

“It’s being hosted by Saudi Arabia. I know, I did a double-take when I first read that as well. There were many environmental activists who were floored when it was announced that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber was being named COP28 president – yes, the same man who is chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil company, one of the world’s largest oil producers.” – Gary Mason

Canada risks hurling itself into yet another military procurement headache

“Controversy and Canadian defence procurement appear to be inseparable, if not co-dependent. At issue this time is the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA), a project to replace the air force’s fleet of CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft.” – Philippe Lagassé

There’s a foundation to ease the housing crisis – but Ottawa needs to do more

“The fact is, even with housing challenges as bad as ever for many Canadians, a lot of change is finally happening.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

As cottage prices tumble, is now the time for buyers to pounce?

Some realtors are saying that now is not the time to buy a cottage. That’s particularly surprising when you consider that cottage prices have tumbled rapidly across Ontario. Muskoka realtor John Fincham strongly believes consumers should wait until next spring, even though spring is typically a competitive season when prices rise. He expects pressures on affordability and interest rates to upend the usually busy market.

TODAY’S LONG READ

For Japanese cormorant fishermen, environmental change threatens an ancient bond with bird

Open this photo in gallery: Cormorant fishing master, known as usho, Youichiro Adachi, 48, poses for a picture with his cormorant, before cormorant fishing or ukai, on the Nagara River in Oze, Seki, Japan, Sept 9, 2023.KIM KYUNG-HOON/Reuters

Cormorant fishing is the 1,300-year tradition of using trained birds to dive for fish and is considered the ideal way to catch the sweet ayu river fish.

The method, known as ukai, was once common in Japan and a version of it has also been practised in China. But today it is largely supported by tourists, who watch the fishermen and their birds bringing in the catch.

But environmental changes are making the fish ever more scarce and small, endangering the lifeline of the fishermen, known as usho, and their flocks. Read the full story.

