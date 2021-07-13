Evening Update: More than 160 unmarked graves found at site of former B.C. residential school, First Nation says

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

More than 160 unmarked graves found at a former B.C. residential school site, First Nation says

A newsletter circulating online from a First Nation community on Vancouver Island says more than 160 unmarked and undocumented graves have been found at a former residential school site.

The Penelakut Tribe could not be reached for comment, but the newsletter says the graves were found at the former Kuper Island Industrial School site near Chemainus, B.C.

The report follows the discovery of the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation near Kamloops, B.C., revealed in May. Last month, Cowessess First Nation said there were 751 unmarked graves in the Catholic cemetery at a former school in Saskatchewan, east of Regina. Read more here, including the finding of 182 unmarked graves near Cranbrook, B.C.

Separately, survivors of the former Shingwauk residential school in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., have been working for decades to document children who died and to clean up their gravesites – but their progress has only underlined the questions still unanswered.

Former Afghan drivers who worked for Canada say their lives are in danger from Taliban reprisals

Former drivers who spent years shuttling Canadian officials and embassy staff around Afghanistan say they are being ignored by the federal government and that their lives are in danger from Taliban reprisals as the U.S. withdraws its troops from the country.

Abdul Qayum Hemat said that for 13 years he drove Canadian staff, until last October when he was let go along with a handful of other drivers. For months, he said, he has been writing to the embassy, urging Ottawa to bring the group of drivers and their families to Canada.

“Everybody feels that Afghanistan won’t be a safe place, especially for the people who supported the NATO forces, the embassies, the United Nations, foreigners … we will be the first target for the Taliban and the other terrorist groups in Afghanistan. We are not safe,” he said in a phone interview from Kabul.

Four dead, one missing after collapse of crane in Kelowna, B.C.

The RCMP say four people were killed and a fifth person is missing after a crane toppled off a 25-storey building in Kelowna, B.C., yesterday.

The four people were construction workers on the ground. The crane operator hasn’t been found but police believe his body is in the rubble.

The collapse knocked out power for most of Kelowna’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the area as the city declared an ongoing state of local emergency.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Update from Haiti: A key Haitian cabinet minister has told The Globe and Mail that Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the Florida-based doctor accused of ordering 28 commandos to storm President Jovenel Moïse’s private home, was only a middleman between the killing’s real masterminds and the gunmen who carried it out.

Today’s episode of The Decibel podcast: Jake Johnston, a senior research associate at the Centre for Economic Policy Research in Washington, D.C., discusses how all the strings attached to aid to Haiti can render it more harmful than helpful.

Destruction continues in South Africa: Five days of violence and looting have killed at least 45 people in South Africa, including many who were trampled in ransacking stampedes at shopping malls as the destruction continued today.

Rashford mural becomes anti-racism symbol: After Marcus Rashford and two other Black soccer players missed penalty kicks in the final moments of England’s European Championship loss to Italy, bigots defaced a mural of the Manchester United star and hurled racist abuse at the three on social media. Children in Manchester rose to Rashford’s defence, filling spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation.

Open this photo in gallery Marcus Rashford's mural is covered with messages of support after it was defaced in Manchester, England, July 13, 2021. ED SYKES/Reuters

Green Party moves to withhold funds from Paul’s campaign: Green Party executives tabled a motion at a federal council meeting to hold back $250,000 previously earmarked for leader Annamie Paul’s campaign to win a downtown Toronto seat in a likely election later this year.

Emmy nominations announced: The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy Award nominations with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.

Lightning dent Stanley Cup: It turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all. After the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature Champa Bay boat parade yesterday, the Stanley Cup needed to be sent north of the border for repairs.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower today after hitting record highs earlier in the session, with investors digesting a jump in U.S. consumer prices in June and earnings from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs that kicked off the quarterly reporting season. The TSX ended up modestly on rallying pot and gold stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.79 points or 0.31 per cent to 34,888.79, the S&P 500 slid 15.42 points or 0.35 per cent to 4,369.21, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.59 points or 0.38 per cent to 14,677.65.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 37.57 points or 0.19 per cent to 20,270.65.

TALKING POINTS

Why did Ottawa kill GPHIN? Because politicians get no credit for averting a disaster that hasn’t happened yet

“The fate of [the Global Public Health Intelligence Network] is just one of several glaring examples of what happens when Canadian governments decide that, since a disaster hasn’t happened recently, now must be a good time to cancel the insurance policy.” - Globe editorial

Alzheimer’s patients need real hope – not the potential hype of a controversial new drug

“That patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their family members are clamouring for a drug that has few, if any, proven benefits – and some clear risks – is a striking demonstration of just how desperate they have become.” - André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Mosaic artist Jenny May in her studio at home in London, Ont. GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail

Have you ever broken a favourite dish, and wondered what you could do with the colourful shards? Or kept a lone earring, wishing there was something interesting to do with it? Join artist Jenny May at the next session of Globe Craft Club, where she’ll show us how to make an eclectic mosaic of found and salvaged objects on a wooden base. Watch the livestreamed class on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. EDT at tgam.ca/craftclub or on Facebook, and join our Facebook group for the latest updates.

TODAY’S LONG READ

I’m learning how to parent my transgender son

My daughter told me she was a boy in March. ... The next few days were a struggle as I careened between excitement, sadness, fear and optimism. The only constants were fierce, protective love and overpowering pride. I spent the week trying to articulate and accept the grief I was feeling, crying until my cheeks were raw and my tears burned.

It is the ghost of grief. It is an intangible loss, one that has equal measures of sadness and joy. There is no word for this. Our lives are shaped by beginnings and endings, and most of those have a name, a definition. Death, marriage, birth. This has no name; its very name is fog: transition.

I have moments of fear that take over. I worry about his safety and his relationships. I think about acceptance and remind myself that I live in a world of privilege while he is bravely entering his own world. - Read Rhiannon Jones’s full essay here.

