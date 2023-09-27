Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered what he described as unreserved apologies for Parliament’s recognition of a man who fought with a Nazi unit during the Second World War during an official visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trudeau had faced calls from the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois to apologize for the controversial incident that led to the resignation of House Speaker Anthony Rota yesterday.

While delivering remarks on Parliament Hill, Trudeau said that all present in the House of Commons on Friday “regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we do so unaware of the context.”

Trudeau also said the former Speaker was “solely responsible for the invitation.”

Opinion:

Anthony Rota does the inevitable, and now Trudeau must pick up the pieces – Campbell Clark

The Speaker’s belated resignation is not enough – Globe editorial

Explainer: What is the role of Canada’s Speaker of the House?

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Charges in Calgary E. coli outbreak

The City of Calgary has charged a catering company and school lunch delivery service provider at the centre of an E. coli outbreak affecting several daycares.

The city alleges Fueling Minds had been providing third-party food services to five child-care centres not owned by the company without a proper licence. The company and its two directors are facing a total of 12 charges and fines of up to $120,000.

Dozens of children have been hospitalized and hundreds more have fallen ill.

Canada’s population explosion

The surge in Canada’s population over the past year has been largely driven by temporary residents, who now number more than two million, according to new Statistics Canada data.

The population stood roughly at 40.1 million on July 1, an increase of nearly 1.2 million people from a year earlier – an increase of 2.9 per cent, the largest over a 12-month period since 1957.

The number of temporary residents, which include people with study or work permits, rose 46 per cent.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The latest on Ukraine: Russia has accused Ukraine’s Western allies of helping plan and conduct last week’s missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters on the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The Boss on pause: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour will be postponed until next year, as the 74-year-old rock icon continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease. The new dates for the shows, which include Canadian stops, have yet to be announced.

Greenbelt development: Ontario will not compensate developers whose lands are going back in the protected Greenbelt, Housing Minister Paul Calandra says.

Military’s key witness takes stand: The complainant in the court martial for Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan has told the court she believes he wrote a poor performance report for her while they were deployed together because she refused his invitation to have a private meeting in his hotel room.

Canadian women Paris-bound: The Canadian women’s soccer team officially booked its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics last night by beating Jamaica 2-1 before a sold-out crowd in Toronto.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index has fallen to its lowest closing level in more than two months as bond yields continued to climb and a drop in gold prices weighed on mining shares. Wall Street stocks were mixed as investors weighed whether to start bargain hunting following a selloff fuelled by elevated Treasury yields and uncertainty about the path ahead for interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 120.17 points or 0.61 per cent at 19,435.98. The dollar traded at 74.07 U.S. cents.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.61 points or 0.2 per cent to 33,550.27, the S&P 500 gained 0.98 points or 0.02 per cent to 4,274.51, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 29.24 points or 0.22 per cent to 13,092.85.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Alberta’s mad plan to break up the CPP, and why it (deliberately) misses the point

“The Smith government has a choice. ... Does it want a better pension system? Or does it want one on which to grind its anti-Canadian axes?” – Andrew Coyne

Toronto Blue Jays are competent, and that’s a problem

“It’s a cliché because it’s true. Toronto will pay good money to watch bad teams that drive them wild with rage. But will it do the same thing to watch okay teams that leave them feeling nothing in particular?” – Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Getting together with family or friends for Thanksgiving? Wine critic Christopher Waters offers this list of 10 wines to satisfy guests – or to bring as a gift. They include budget Malbec from Argentina, complex Barolo from Italy and classic Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Sprinting star Andre De Grasse has a new pursuit – backing startups

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre facility on Sept. 25th, 2023.Duane Cole/The Globe and Mail

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse is moving into a new lane, backing startups through his newly formed ADG Ignite Ventures.

The six-time Olympic medallist has quietly amassed stakes in four young Canadian companies, typically lending his star-power endorsement to their marketing efforts in exchange for equity stakes in the businesses. They include smart insole maker Plantiga Technologies, portable gym equipment manufacturer Tut Fitness Group, online mental-health assistance provider MacroMind Media (known as Headversity), and Disco, an online learning platform. He calls the four investments part of his “side quest.”

With the help of a team of advisers including Bay Street private capital financier John Ruffolo, retired decathlete Michael Smith and BioSteel founding partner Matt Nichol, De Grasse is hoping to expand his holdings in companies he says speak to his interests and passions. Read the full story by Sean Silcoff

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.