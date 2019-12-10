Evening Update: U.S. reaches deal with Canada, Mexico on revised trade pact; two articles of impeachment unveiled against Trump

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
U.S. reaches deal with Canada and Mexico on a revised USMCA trade pact
The Trump administration has reached a deal with Canada and Mexico to revise the new North American trade pact to satisfy demands from congressional Democrats.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland signed the revised United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in Mexico City this afternoon, along with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s point-person on the talks.
Many of the changes the Democrats forced the Trump administration to make were things Canada had wanted in the original negotiations but failed to win.
What’s new: The pact will create tougher consequences for Mexican factories that violate USMCA’s higher labour standards and strengthen USMCA’s dispute-resolution system. It also strips out additional protections for large pharmaceutical companies that were in the original pact.
Next steps: The agreement sets up a ratification vote by the House of Representatives before Christmas. Both Canada and Mexico will also have to ratify the new deal, but neither is likely to have a problem.
Opinion: “The announcement Tuesday was well overshadowed by the Trump impeachment drama. But it constitutes a notable achievement for a President whose aggressiveness on trade has failed to show results elsewhere.” - Lawrence Martin
Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have announced formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump today, setting the stage for a divisive trial in the Republican-led Senate ahead of the 2020 elections.
The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of “betraying” the country by abusing power in an effort to pressure Ukraine to probe a political rival and then obstructing Congress’s investigation into the scandal.
The Democratic-controlled House is almost certain to vote to impeach Trump as soon as next week. The Senate may opt to forgo a full trial and instead hold its vote after House Democrats and Trump’s defenders make their opening statements, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said at a news conference.
Case of detained Canadians Kovrig and Spavor sent for ‘review and prosecution,’ China says
One year after arresting Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Chinese authorities have sent their cases to prosecutors, a procedural step that opens the possibility of a trial and should assure them their first access to a lawyer.
The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has released a statement defending their incarceration and reiterated demands that Canada release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of U.S. authorities. The detention of Kovrig and Spavor is largely seen as retaliation.
Chinese procurators have three options: take their cases forward with an indictment, send it back for supplementary investigation or reject the cases altogether, allowing the accused to go free, according to a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer.
Context: 365 days of detention in China: What life is like for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig
‘International Court hears Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi was in court at The Hague today, listening to the list of crimes allegedly committed by the country she leads: executions, mass rape, and the burning of homes and villages belonging to Myanmar’s minority Rohingya ethnic group.
Gambia has accused Myanmar of violating the Convention on Genocide, of which both countries are signatories. It is asking the International Court of Justice to order Myanmar to cease all military action against the Rohingya and to arrest top generals.
Suu Kyi will get her chance to reply tomorrow, when she is expected to say that accounts of genocide are exaggerated, and to argue the actions of Myanmar’s army, the Tatmadaw, were justifiable. The ICJ’s 17-judge panel will hear closing statements from both sides on Thursday.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
SkyTrain strike averted: A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a strike by workers that had threatened to snarl the commute for Metro Vancouver residents who use the Expo or Millennium SkyTrain lines.
Roxette singer dies: Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette has died at age 61 after having spent years battling cancer and the lingering effects of its treatment, her manager said.
Stars head coach fired: The National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars have fired head coach Jim Montgomery, citing “unprofessional conduct,” but did not provide details.
Patriots caught videotaping Bengals’ sideline: The National Football League’s s New England Patriots have acknowledged that a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, a violation of league rules that echoed the team’s 2007 Spygate scandal. The Pats play the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday. Coach Bill Belichick says he was not involved in the filming.
Cosby loses appeal: A Pennsylvania appeals court rejected Bill Cosby’s bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction over issues including the trial judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify.
Word of the year: Merriam-Webster has declared the personal pronoun “they” word of the year. It recently added a new definition to its online dictionary to reflect use of “they” as relating to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary.
MARKET WATCH
Global stock markets held steady today as uncertainty kept risk appetite in check days ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline for a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.88 points to 27,881.72, the S&P 500 lost 3.44 points to close at 3,132.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.65 points to 8,616.18.
Canada’s main stock index finished flat, as marijuana stocks reversed course and fell a day after enjoying a large jump. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.15 points at 16,950.70.
TALKING POINT
Alberta’s relations with Canada will never be the same
“This Trudeau government’s ham-fisted approach to fighting climate change through carbon taxes has given birth to an Albertan separatist movement.” - John Ibbitson
LIVING BETTER
Health officials are investigating 16 cases of E. coli in five eastern provinces stemming from packaged salad. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for 315-gram Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kits with best-before dates up to and including Dec. 7, 2019, that have UPC codes beginning with the letter “Z.” They were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Why do people always ask me what my background is?
What’s it like to feel like an outsider in your own country? This is an excerpt from one in a series of First Person essay writers telling their stories.
"In 2019, it feels ridiculous to have to write this out, but being Middle Eastern doesn’t mean you are Muslim, and being Muslim doesn’t make you dangerous or suspicious. Zayn Malik, who used to sing in the boy band One Direction, is Muslim and the only thing you can be suspicious of him about is his taste in music.
"The sad part is I know why I am getting asked these questions. They want to know what my skin colour means. They want to know what’s behind my curly hair and prominent nose. They want to know if I pose a threat to them, their family and this country, that I was born in.
“It is exhausting trying to prove I am ‘just like them.’ Someone who rides her bike to work, goes to art shows, goes to the same restaurants and bars as them, someone who is as likely to have as many ties to ISIS as I am to know Santa Claus. I wish it was as laughable as it sounds, I wish I could just shrug it off, but those pesky follow-up questions still come at me.” - Caroline Shaheed
