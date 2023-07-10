If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here.

El Niño, often known as the climate wild card, is back. This recurring climate phenomenon is known to increase severe weather around the world, playing havoc with ocean and atmospheric conditions around the Pacific and beyond. Scientists are racing to predict El Niño’s impact on Canada and what it might do to an ever-warming planet.

Open this photo in gallery: A row of Pacific oysters grow below rafts offshore from Deep Bay Marine Field Station in Bowser, B.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.Chad Hipolito/The Globe and Mail

Is Canada’s waste program trash?

Negin Nia is a podcast producer for The Decibel. For this week’s deeper dive, Negin talks about a recent episode she produced on Canada’s broken waste management system and what needs to change.

I moved from Vancouver to Toronto this summer and I was surprised to learn that my building did not offer waste sorting options other than landfill. I strived to continue with my regular routine of sorting waste in a new city by walking around with my compost bag trying to find a place for it.

I found a building near mine with a compost bin outside. Doable option – but definitely not as convenient as having one in your own building. Not to mention that walking around with your smelly bag of organics is not enjoyable in the slightest.

I was curious though about the lack of options and I found that many Canadian municipalities are choosing profit over the environment when it comes to waste management. In Ontario, municipalities give buildings the option of choosing a municipal waste collection system or a private company that may be cheaper because of fewer options. There is also no system consistency across provinces or even buildings in the same province.

“Even if you do have the option to sort your waste, you don’t know if it is going to the right place,” Dr. Cassandra Kuyvenhoven told me. She has a PhD in Environmental Studies with expertise in waste management, and joined us for The Decibel’s waste management episode. She mentioned how contamination is even more common than we think, and even if we do our part, our waste may just end up going to landfill anyway.

This makes me question – is Canada’s current waste system, trash? It is not working the way we want it to or need it to meet our climate goals. Individuals are stepping up in new ways but governments and policy-makers need to address bigger systemic issues within the waste system before it’s too late.

– Negin

Open this photo in gallery: John Baldry manager of processing operations for the city of Toronto's solid waste department walks through the Dufferin transfer station on November 26, 2008.JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

CHAR Technologies Ltd. has become the first Canadian company to receive funding from the ArcelorMittal Ltd. XCarb Innovation Fund for its efforts to replace coal in steelmaking.

While the amount itself is small relative to ArcelorMittal’s roughly $30-billion market value, CHAR chief executive Andrew White said the investment itself represents a major vote of confidence in the young company. ArcelorMittal will also be entitled to appoint one director to the Canadian company’s board and will have the option to purchase an additional 2.75 million of its shares for 70 cents each over the next 24 months as part of the deal.

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of Waba Moko Ikwe doing moose management research.

Open this photo in gallery: Waba Moko IkweHandout

Kwe, My Anishinabe name given by pipe is Waba Moko Ikwe and I am Wolf Clan from the Anishnabe-Algonquin Nation. I am now 46. My English name is Shannon Chief from the community of Rapid Lake in the La Verendrye Park of Quebec. I was raised to speak our first language, to be a carrier of culture and ceremonies.

I am the co-ordinator for the Anishinabe Moose Studies. After our people successfully fought for a two-year moratorium on sport hunting of moose on our territories, I took the initiative to get a committee in order to produce a report based on community-led research involving members from our Nation. After years of colonialism, it was compelling to see how much ecological knowledge our people still have. All this powerful knowledge is shared in our Report that you can read here. I also teach a graduate course on Indigenous Peoples and Environmental Assessment.

Before reservations, our people migrated throughout the territory based on seasonal hunt and harvest time. Today with the moose decline, it is important to put our minds together as a Nation to find solutions on how to protect them. We had days of discussions, recommendations and grounding ourselves in ceremony. My love for the land motivates me when it comes to finding solutions for climate change in our Nation.

– Waba Moko Ikwe

Open this photo in gallery: Young northern elephant seals on the beach at Ano Nuevo State Park in California in April, 2020. Although the local population in Victoria is at risk of extirpation, globally the species has come back from the brink of extinction.JESSICA KENDALL-BAR/Reuters

