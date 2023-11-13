Good morning,

Global Affairs Canada says a total of 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their family members have crossed into Egypt from Gaza, the largest number to leave the territory since Israel declared war in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7.

The highly anticipated departures were reported after the Rafah border crossing opened after a two-day closing, allowing more than 800 foreign nationals to pass through the only crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces reached the gates of Gaza City’s main hospital on Monday, the primary target in their battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where medics said patients including newborn babies were dying for lack of fuel. Israel says Hamas has placed command centres under and near hospitals. Hamas has denied using hospitals in this way.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed urgent international calls for a ceasefire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in the Oct. 7 rampage that triggered the war.

In Canada, demonstrators gathered in cities across the country over the weekend to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war. The rallies come after a slew of hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of hostilities.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Sunday police are investigating after a Jewish school was hit by gunshots, one of two schools that were also targeted in overnight shootings just three days earlier. The early-morning incident at the Yeshiva Gedola school appeared to be the latest in a string of antisemitic in the city, with Montreal police investigating two firebombings earlier this week that caused minor damage to a synagogue and an office belonging to Jewish advocacy group Federation CJA.

Open this photo in gallery: RAFAH, EGYPT - NOVEMBER 12: A bus carrying Canadian nationals recently evacuated from the Gaza Strip prepare to depart the Rafah crossing on November 12, 2023 in Rafah, Egypt. The Rafah border crossing reopened today for the first time since Friday, allowing a group of foreign nationals and injured Palestinians to exit the Gaza Strip into Egypt. Aid also resumed entering Gaza, although NGOs have emphasized the amount being admitted is a small fraction of what is needed. The Rafah crossing is the only such access point not controlled by Israel, which remains at war with Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images)Ali Moustafa/Getty Images

Leylah Fernandez clinches win as Canada tops Italy for Billie Jean King Cup title

Leylah Fernandez clinched Canada’s first Billie Jean King Cup title after she beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 earlier in the day to give Canada the early lead in the best-of-three tie on the indoor hard court at Estadio la Cartujai in Seville, Spain. At 5-0, Fernandez was a rock for Canada throughout the week. Stakusic – a virtual unknown entering the 12-team tournament – emerged as a breakout performer and Gabriela Dabrowski was an anchor in doubles play.

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after wining agains Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their final singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Nov. 12, 2023.Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press

Peter Nygard found guilty of four counts of sexual assault

Peter Nygard, who once led a women’s fashion empire called Nygård International, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. Nygard had pleaded not guilty to all charges, which stemmed from allegations dating back from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

The jury at his trial in Toronto handed down the verdict on their fifth day of deliberations after a six-week trial. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Crown attorney Neville Golwalla thanked the jury, Toronto police and the complainants for what he called a “just result.”

Open this photo in gallery: Clockwise, from left, Nygard, defence councel Brian Greenspan, co-councel Michelle Biddulph, Justice Robert Goldstein, registrar, jury, Crown Councel Neville Golwalla and fellow Crown Councel Ana Serban, are seen in a Toronto court as the verdict was read, in a courtroom sketch made on Nov. 12, 2023.Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

Also on our radar

Sunak adds Cameron, fires Braverman: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a major shakeup to his cabinet and appointed former prime minister David Cameron as Foreign Secretary. Mr. Sunak also dismissed Home Secretary Suella Braverman just days after her controversial comments about pro-Palestinian protesters and criticisms about how police manage the protests.

Ontario’s information watchdog clamps down on some requesters with multiple appeals: The Ontario watchdog responsible for hearing freedom of information disputes is restricting the number of files it will process for certain individuals with multiple appeals, a move experts say could curtail access to public records.

Canadian company launches first commercial satellite to track industrial releases of CO2: The Canadian company that pioneered commercial monitoring of methane emissions from space has expanded its service to include the most abundant greenhouse gas of all: carbon dioxide.

Alberta gives hint of changes after renewables pause: The direction Alberta will likely take as it overhauls renewable energy development is taking shape, including a new agricultural land-rating system to restrict where wind and solar farms can be built, and a rigid security deposit program to cover cleanup costs when projects come to the end of their life.

Law firm Bennett Jones announces new CEO and chair: The only national law firm with Calgary roots has announced a changing of the guard, naming Toronto-based partner Dominique Hussey as its new chief executive officer and John Mercury as an Alberta-based executive chair.

Canadian trade deal with beleaguered Taiwan one of a kind: The self-governing democracy of Taiwan is increasingly relying on its foreign allies, with neighbouring China threatening to annex the island and waging an international campaign to diplomatically isolate its 24 million inhabitants. In the coming weeks, Canada and Taiwan will upgrade relations by signing a pact to grant protection to business investors from each other’s country.

Morning markets

Markets look ahead to U.S. inflation data: European stocks started on a strong footing on Monday after Wall Street’s positive close on Friday, with focus turning to U.S. inflation data for more clues on whether interest rates have peaked. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.28 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.05 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was lower at 72.40 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Doug Ford’s free-spending fiscal ways in Ontario are worse than Kathleen Wynne’s

“The Ford government has not laid a strong fiscal foundation for future generations. Rather, this government’s failure to restrain spending will impose real costs on Ontarians today and in the future.” - Grady Munro and Jake Fuss

Higher immigration without business investment lowers Canadian living standards

“Over time, Canadian workers, immigrants and native-born alike, got better factories and offices, better vehicles, machine tools and electronics, and better software and databases. That raised their productivity and earnings. Rising productivity and earnings, in turn, spurred more business investment – a virtuous circle typical of most of our country’s history.” - William Robson

What explains the stigma surrounding mental illness among Asians? Blame ghosts

“The need to uphold the myth of the model minority and a cultural imperative to suppress emotions for the sake of family honour are possible reasons why diasporic Asians (to a lesser extent for North American-born Asians than for recent Asian immigrants) are far less likely to seek mental-health services than the general population. At the same time, Asians might be the group that most needs support.” - Kevin Chong

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Four warm-weather escapes for winter

The Globe and Mail explains why you should make your next hot-weather escape full of nature and adventure in Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Australia or Vietnam.

Moment in time: Nov. 25, 1996

Grey Cup Argonaut celebratory parade

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Argonaut quarterback Doug Flutie acknowledges happy football fans as he, daughter Alexa, 8, and the Grey Cup trophy ride in a celebratory parade through the streets of downtown Toronto, November 25, 1996, one day after the Argos defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 43-37 in the annual fall classic.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re showcasing the Grey Cup.

In the long, illustrious history of the Grey Cup, there have been few games as exciting as the 1996 Snow Bowl in Hamilton. The “occasional snow” called for by weather forecasters lasted all evening and groundskeepers at Ivor Wynne Stadium struggled to keep the field clear. But despite the biting cold and treacherous footing, the game was a barnburner, in which big play was matched by big play and in which the Toronto Argonauts beat the Edmonton Eskimos 43-37. Argos quarterback Doug Flutie, one of the greatest pivots in Canadian Football League history, was chosen the game’s MVP for his heroics. Two days later, thousands lined the streets as Toronto held a Grey Cup parade, and Globe photographer Fred Lum caught a festooned Mr. Flutie celebrating with the Cup. Mr. Flutie said of the raucous procession to City Hall from Union Station, “This is way beyond my expectations. It says a lot about the future of this league.” Philip King.

