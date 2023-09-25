Good morning,

The Speaker of the House of Commons apologized for publicly honouring a Ukrainian Canadian man as a Second World War hero after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Parliament last week.

Anthony Rota drew attention to a 98-year-old man from North Bay, Ont., named Yaroslav Hunka, who was seated in the chamber as an invited guest, and lauded him for “fighting for Ukraine independence against the Russians.”

It was later revealed that he served in a Nazi SS unit during the war, after his recognition had prompted unanimous standing ovations that experts say could now be used by Russia to spread disinformation about Ukraine.

The Globe in India: Some Sikhs fear reprisals for Khalistan separatist movement abroad

Advocates for a Sikh homeland want to establish an independent country called Khalistan in Punjab, a region of northern India a few hundred kilometres from New Delhi. But for many Sikhs living in the Indian capital, the issue feels far more remote than that.

While debate over Khalistan dominates Sikh politics in Canada, with Sikhs who do not support separatism often drowned out, politicians in India say it is a non-starter in their country, and paint the pro-Khalistan diaspora as out of touch with the real problems and aspirations of people in Punjab.

In fact, New Delhi has long expressed frustration at Ottawa for not doing enough to rein in the Khalistan movement and refusing to extradite alleged terrorists to India. James Griffiths travelled to India to tell the story.

Union members vote to ratify Ford deal

Ford Motor Co. of Canada’s unionized workers narrowly voted in favour of a three-year contract that provides wage increases of 15 per cent over three years, pension improvements and a $10,000 signing bonus. The Unifor agreement covers 5,680 Ford employees at the Oakville SUV plant, Windsor engine plants, and distribution centres in Ontario and Edmonton.

The ratification sets the stage for the union’s talks with the other two Detroit-based car makers, Stellantis NV and General Motors Co., which have not yet started.

Open this photo in gallery: The return capsule containing a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is seen shortly after touching down in the desert at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range in Dugway, Utah, September 24, 2023.KEEGAN BARBER/NASA/Reuters

Asteroid mission touches down bearing fragments of the heavens for science labs on Earth

Yesterday morning, a piece of the asteroid Bennu appeared in the skies over the Utah Test and Training Range, aboard a fiery human-made meteor that blossomed into a parachute-borne capsule drifting Earthward after seven years in space. The capsule’s touchdown marked the dramatic culmination of NASA’s effort to bring home its first extraterrestrial sample from beyond the moon.

For scientists involved in the effort, including Canadians who will participate in analyzing the asteroid sample, the capsule’s safe arrival into our atmosphere (at 12 kilometres a second) brought relief and elation.

Also on our radar

2024 Super Bowl halftime show: The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

Health: A team of Canadian clinicians has published a new set of recommendations aimed at ensuring that members of disadvantaged groups, who often have difficulty getting health care, are able to access screening for medical conditions, as well as other vital services.

Labour: Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

Energy: Energy companies are caught in the middle as Ottawa pushes “mischievous” legislation to create a net-zero electricity grid by 2035 without sharing the true cost of the energy transition, says the chief executive of Alberta-based ATCO Ltd.

Armenia-Azerbaijan: The first refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia, after Azerbaijan imposed a 10-month blockade on the breakaway region and conducted a lightning military offensive there, reclaiming full control of the region as a result.

Ontario politics: Ontario’s legislature resumes sitting Monday after two cabinet ministers’ resignations, a cabinet shuffle and a major policy reversal.

Niger: President Emmanuel Macron said that France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country after its democratically elected President was deposed in a coup.

Finance: Technical difficulties forced the Canada Revenue Agency to delay by roughly six months the resumption of key debt-collection activities it had suspended early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morning markets

Global shares fell on Monday, extending last week’s slide, as central banks reinforced the message that interest rates would stay higher for longer, while investors braced for high-stakes U.S. inflation data on Friday. The MSCI All-World index, which is heading for its worst monthly performance this year, with a 3.6-per-cent drop, was down 0.3 per cent on the day. Futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were down 0.1 per cent, erasing gains made earlier after Hollywood’s writers union reached a preliminary labour agreement with major studios. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.40 US cents, rising 0.02 per cent on the day.

What everyone’s talking about

We are too complacent about automobile crashes

“And so, rather than helplessly wringing our hands when tragedy strikes, rather than reciting the tired formula about our thoughts and prayers, rather than blaming and seeking revenge, we should ask whether our government is doing its job, whether the right amount of safety is being built into the system that it builds and operates.” - Ezra Hauer

Canada’s welcoming attitude toward immigrants is at risk of fraying

“Our decision makers must confront the stark domestic policy challenges we face today to ensure we remain the envy of the world when it comes to welcoming immigration policies.” - Andrew Perez

A crisis in commercial real estate, a crisis in housing: two problems, one solution

“Giving rezoning a serious look would allow local governments to potentially avoid a commercial real estate disaster, while also making housing more affordable. This is a win-win scenario if city councils have the courage to make it happen.” - David Clement

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

‘Therapy speak’ is ruining our relationships

Scroll through Twitter or TikTok, and you’re likely to see people referring to their work relationships as “trauma bonds,” discussing “holding space” in their friendships, or describing “gaslighting” at the hands of their significant other. Therapy talk can impede our ability to communicate authentically and truly connect with others.

So how can we better problem-solve in our relationships? We should be discussing how we feel emotionally affected, but instead we’re focusing on what we think is wrong with the other person in the relationship.

Moment in time: news photo archive

Open this photo in gallery: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after he won his match against Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day 13 of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Sept. 10, 2011, in New York City.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at tennis.

When Novak Djokovic began his pro tennis career in 2003, fans called him “Joker” because he did amusing imitations of other players on court. But as he began to take fitness, food and training more seriously, and his game improved, no one was laughing. Mr. Djokovic has been ranked No. 1 in the world for a record 391 weeks, and in 12 different years. He’s racked up more than US$175-million in career earnings. Although for a long time considered the least popular among men’s tennis’s Big Four – which included Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray – he’s outshone them all. A few weeks ago, at the U.S. Open, he won his 24th Grand Slam title to extend his Open era record. He now arguably must be considered the greatest player in history. The 36-year-old Serb also shows no signs of slowing down; he intends to play in the Paris Olympics next summer and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Philip King

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

