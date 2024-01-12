Good morning,

Iranian security forces have frequently utilized a distinct and grotesque deterrent when dealing with dissidents – attempting to blind them with projectiles, such a paint gun bullets, or rubber pellets.

The 2022 high-profile death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Tehran after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory head scarf law, prompted unrest and daily, nationwide protests that called for the end of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s repressive rule. Iran’s theocratic rulers responded with a violent crackdown, killing hundreds and arresting thousands.

The Globe tells the stories of blinding victims alongside a photographer’s collection of their portraits.

Open this photo in gallery: Zoha, a tattoo artist, is twenty-five-years-old and lives in Isfahan, Iran. On October 1, she was shot in the left eye during the anti-regime protests in Isfahan, permanently losing her vision in that eye.The Globe and Mail

Toronto police charge protester with hate crime for waving terrorist flag

Toronto police have taken the unusual step of charging a man who marched downtown waving a flag representing a group that Canada has declared a terrorist organization. Police would not say what the flag was. It’s the latest example of the challenges facing police forces who must draw the line between free speech and hate speech.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw announced the “unprecedented” arrest of the man, who was charged with inciting hatred, at a police board meeting Thursday during an update on the increasing number of antisemitic and other hate crimes occurring after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

He added that his force will ban demonstrations from a contentious highway overpass and begin policing protests at certain locations – such as Jewish-owned restaurants – with a “criminal lens” that may result in more arrests aimed at stopping the intimidation of that community.

Open this photo in gallery: Fire tape blows in the wind outside IDF Deli in Toronto on Jan. 4, 2024.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Michael Kovrig lends support in sentencing hearing to ex-RCMP intelligence official found guilty of sharing secrets

A letter of support from Michael Kovrig, the former Canadian diplomat whose long detention in China strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing, was filed in court on Thursday for Cameron Ortis, an ex-RCMP intelligence director who now faces sentencing after being found guilty of illegally leaking secrets to the targets of international criminal probes.

The letter will be considered by a judge, along with similar letters from more than two dozen other people and submissions from defence counsel and the Crown, as the Ontario Superior Court determines the severity of Ortis’s penalty.

In November, a jury found Ortis, 51, guilty of four counts of violating the country’s secrets law. He was also found guilty of breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer. The Crown is seeking two consecutive sentences of 14 years, which would mean a 28-year prison term.

Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official charged with breaching Canada's secrets law, arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Nov. 16, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

U.S., British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen: The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials said.

Israel defends itself against allegations of genocide: Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel defended its war in Gaza at the United Nations’ highest court Friday. On Thursday, the South African legal team, including lawyers from Britain and Ireland argued that the World Court must urgently impose an interim order against Israel to prevent the risk of further “irreparable harm” to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Rexall pharmacy chain put up for sale as American owner rethinks Canadian footprint, sources say: Rexall’s American owner is shopping the pharmacy chain to prospective buyers, according to sources, as McKesson Corp. reconsiders its Canadian footprint after a 15-year expansion.

Queen’s University eyes drastic cutbacks to keep its doors open: A top administrator at Queen’s University described its financial troubles as an existential threat in a meeting with faculty.

Zijin Mining aims to take 15% stake in Solaris Resources: China-based resource giants are once again making inroads into the Canadian critical minerals sector, despite a crackdown by Ottawa over national security concerns that had made it almost impossible for such transactions to occur.

Morning markets

Global shares edged up on Friday while oil surged as the conflict in the Red Sea region appeared to escalate, while slightly hotter U.S. inflation data did not shift investors’ view that interest rates could soon start to fall. The MSCI All-World share index was up 0.3 per cent, reflecting a bounce in Europe, where the STOXX 600 rose nearly 1 per cent, led partly by a rally in shares of aerospace and defense companies, where the sector index hit a record high. The Canadian dollar was trading at narrowly higher at 74.74 US cents.

The day DEI World entered Canadian politics

“Because DEI stands for ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ – words expressing sentiments liberals can get behind – many people assume that DEI must be just more liberalism. It isn’t. It’s usually the opposite. Which is why, if your brain resides in Liberal World, and you’ve had to attend corporate DEI sessions, you may have left feeling confused, or outright opposed.” – Tony Keller

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Sunshine on a plate: Try this satisfying breakfast fry-up to brighten winter mornings

After a season of sweets, something savoury might be in order – and a quick, simple breakfast fry-up makes use of any number of ingredients you happen to have in your fridge. Julie Von Rosendaal teaches us how to make the British fry-up.

Moment in time: Jan. 12, 1916

Borden government commits 500,000 troops to fight Great War

Open this photo in gallery: Sir Robert Borden addresses troops in Bramshott, England, April, 1917.

When Canada went to war at Britain’s side in August, 1914, thousands of citizens-turned-soldiers signed up for King and country. Canadian troops were not expected to see much action because the war was predicted to be over by Christmas. In fact, one recruit from Western Canada suggested that a quota be placed on the killing of enemy soldiers so that there would be enough to go around. In retrospect, many would never have been so blindly enthusiastic if they had known the war was going to descend into a long, bloody stalemate. That was driven home during the Second Battle of Ypres in April, 1915, when four days of fierce fighting, including the German release of chlorine gas, left 6,000 Canadians dead, wounded or taken captive. This “baptism of blood” made Canadians ever more determined to take the fight to the enemy, whatever the cost. But the ghastly losses from trench warfare forced prime minister Robert Borden to raise Canada’s total military commitment to 500,000 on this day in January, 1916. The pledge represented 6.25 per cent (one in 16) of Canada’s population of eight million. By the end of the First World War, even more served, but not before conscription was enacted and the country nearly torn apart. Bill Waiser.

Enjoy today's horoscopes. Solve today's puzzles. Read today's Letters to the Editor.

