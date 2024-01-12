Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: There was good news for bitcoin investors, bad news for Toronto taxpayers and ugly news for one bank employee. Both China’s President and Britain’s Prime Minister took decisive action. Meanwhile, Nike parted ways with a long-time spokesperson, Boeing faced renewed scrutiny and Meta was called out by one of its workers.

Also: The phrase “Money Money Money” is no longer just the lyrics to the theme song to The Apprentice.