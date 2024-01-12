About the photographs: The photos accompanying this story were taken in Iran in 2022 and 2023, as a series of portraits of citizens who were deliberately blinded by security forces during anti-regime protests. The Globe and Mail is keeping the photographer’s name confidential because of the dangers journalists face in Iran. All the subjects shared their stories on social media, and said they want these images seen outside Iran so the regime can be held accountable for its alleged crimes.

When security forces arrived on motorcycles at the crowded transit station in central Tehran in October, 2022, they came carrying birdshot. Mersedeh Shahinkar and the other anti-government protesters gathered there soon learned why.

“I was shouting at them, asking them not to shoot. They looked at me, and shot me straight in my right eye,” she recalls, speaking through a translator in Germany, where she now lives. “I could literally hear my eyeball bursting. There was blood everywhere.”

Ms. Shahinkar collapsed in pain, then was driven to a local medical clinic where staff told her they couldn’t help her because the government had warned them not to treat protesters. A doctor took pity and hid Ms. Shahinkar in a back room, washing and bandaging her eye. He sent her to a hospital where she had to pretend her eye had been injured by a rock. It was a risky move, she says, because Iranian security officials were going from hospital to hospital arresting people they believed had been participating in the demonstrations.

The date was Oct. 15, 2022, almost a month after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Tehran after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf law. Her high-profile death sparked civil unrest, with daily, nationwide protests that called for the end of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s repressive rule. Iran’s theocratic rulers responded with a violent crackdown, killing hundreds and arresting thousands. It was at one such protest that Ms. Shahinkar was blinded.

The campaign to stop the protesters is led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful military force that oversees the regime’s security. The Revolutionary Guard has employed torture, as well as live fire and armoured vehicles to kill protesters as it seeks to prevent the movement from growing.

It wasn’t until after she was released from hospital that Ms. Shahinkar saw other protesters sharing similar stories on social media and began to suspect the Iranian regime was strategically using blinding as a weapon to suppress the uprising. Doctors in Iran counted more than 580 protesters blinded in the first six months after the uprising began, according to Iranwire, a news website run by Iranian journalists around the globe and citizen journalists inside Iran.