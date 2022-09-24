Georgina Scott surveys the damage on her street in Halifax as post tropical storm Fiona continues to batter the Maritimes on Sept. 24, 2022.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Fiona arrived in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm early Saturday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the centre of the storm made landfall on the Canso Peninsula near Hart Island and Guysborough.

Here are the latest updates on post-tropical storm Fiona:

Fiona made landfall at around 4 a.m. Saturday on the Canso Peninsula near Hart Island and Guysborough in Nova Scotia

The storm is expected to pass through Cape Breton in the morning, reach the Quebec Lower North Shore and Southeastern Labrador by late evening

More than 500,000 customers in Maritimes are without power, mostly in Nova Scotia, across P.E.I. and Cape Breton

Storm surge warnings are in effect for most of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland, eastern Nova Scotia and the East Coast of New Brunswick

Cape Breton Regional Municipality and other municipalities have declared states of emergency

9:27 a.m. ET

Trudeau delays trip to Japan; federal government in touch with local MPs to provide assistance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has delayed his Saturday departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The federal government has pledged support of the affected provinces, according to tweets from Mr. Trudeau’s press secretary Cecely Roy posted last night.

9:15 a.m. ET

Post-tropical storm Fiona’s forecasted path

Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail

8:36 a.m. ET

Power repair, emergency services delayed by high winds, flooding

The number of people without power is expected to climb as the day goes on. In many areas, high winds are making it too dangerous for hydro crews to begin repair work. The drone of generators can be heard in many neighbourhoods as people wake up to dark streets.

Multiple communities, particularly on Prince Edward Island, eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, have declared local states of emergencies, asking residents not to leave their homes. Police in Charlottetown, where trees were uprooted and split in half, say the conditions are the worst they’ve ever seen. RCMP on Prince Edward Island are telling residents to stay away from windows out of concern over flying debris.

In eastern New Brunswick, a storm surge caused by large waves have flooded multiple roads in coastal areas and have forced some people from their homes. Emergency officials are warning people to be patient in their requests for help, with significant tree damage blocking roadways and slowing their ability to reach certain areas.

– Greg Mercer, Saint John, N.B.

8:18 a.m. ET

Cape Breton declares state of emergency

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has declared a state of emergency as post-tropical storm Fiona – one of the strongest storms to ever strike Canada’s East Coast – continues to lash the island.

In Sydney, N.S., the largest city in Cape Breton, the wind caused severe damage to some homes, forcing families to flee.

“We’ve had several structural failures,” said Christina Lamey, a spokeswoman for the region. She confirmed that no one was hurt. She said it was unclear how many homes had been damaged, but there reports of collapsed walls and a missing roofs.

“The key message from that is for people to stay at home,” Lamey said in an interview. “The first responders are really stretched right now. We want people to stay off the roads. Most of the roads have hazards on them, with power lines down and trees down as well.”

– The Canadian Press

8:13 a.m. ET

Photos capture the damage so far as Fiona pummels Maritimes

High winds batter Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Nova Scotia in the early hours, knocking out power and disrupting travel across the region.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 1 of 8

Georgina Scott surveys the damage on her street in Halifax as post-tropical storm Fiona continues to batter the Maritimes on Saturday, September 24, 2022.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 2 of 8

Ian Livingstone surveys the damage to his house from a fallen tree Saturday morning in Halifax, amid post-tropical storm Fiona.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 3 of 8

A tree uprooted by the conditions of post-tropical storm Fiona rests against a house in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 4 of 8

Waves pound the shore in Eastern Passage, N.S. on Saturday.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 5 of 8

Vehicles pass under a fallen tree caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 6 of 8

Police block lanes of traffic as both Halifax harbour bridges were closed in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press 7 of 8

An arborist works to clear fallen trees and downed wires from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in Halifax on Saturday.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 8 of 8

7:50 a.m. ET

Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia; hundreds of thousands without power in Maritimes

Post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall early Saturday in Nova Scotia and is the lowest pressured land falling storm on record in Canada, according to The Canadian Hurricane Centre.

The storm knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes early Saturday, with most of the damage reported in eastern Nova Scotia, across P.E.I. and Cape Breton. As of 7 a.m. local time, Maritime Electric was reporting outages affecting 82,138 customers, out of the 86,000 served by the utility company. Nova Scotia Power reported 412,041 customers were in the dark, and NB Power reported 44,329 were without electricity.

The centre said widespread gusts between 90 and 120 km/h have been reported over Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Iles-de-la-Madeleine, and southwestern Newfoundland, with a peak gusts to 161 km/h over Beaver Island, NS.

Parts of eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have recorded 75 to 125 mm of rainfall.

The “historic” storm was forecasted to bring between 100 to 200 millimetres of rain across much of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, with more than 200 millimetres expected to fall in areas closer to the storm’s path.

– The Canadian Press