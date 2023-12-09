Open this photo in gallery: Quebec's three English-language universities are proposing a new tuition model that they say will cause less harm than the provincial government's planned tuition hike for out-of-province students next year. McGill University is seen in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s three English-language universities are proposing a new tuition model that they say will cause less harm than the provincial government’s planned tuition hike for out-of-province students next year.

The province announced in October it would almost double university tuition for Canadian undergraduate students from outside Quebec, from $8,992 to around $17,000, beginning in fall 2024.

The measure is expected to mostly affect the province’s English universities – Bishop’s, Concordia and McGill – since they accept more out-of-province students than French-language schools.

McGill University says in a presentation that the proposed hike is already having an impact, with applications from students in other provinces down 20 per cent compared to last year.

The English universities are proposing alternative, tiered tuition rates for out-of-province students: $9,000 for arts, education and science programs; $14,000 for engineering programs; and $20,000 for medicine, pharmacy and law programs.

The three schools are also offering to bolster French language-learning courses and introduce what they call immersion programs in Quebec culture to better integrate out-of-province students.