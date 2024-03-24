Open this photo in gallery: A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge in Winnipeg on Nov. 5, 2019.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Police in Winnipeg have made an arrest in a string of grocery store robberies where they allege the suspect stole large quantities of meat.

The Winnipeg Police Service issued a news release saying in almost all of the more than two dozen incidents, the suspect would target various chain grocery stores across the city and proceed to steal large quantities of mainly meat products.

In many of the incidents, police allege the suspect assaulted security or store employees and threatened them with bear spray or sharp-edged weapons.

No injuries were reported in the robberies, but police say the financial loss to the various retailers is estimated at more than $10,000.

The 32-year-old suspect was identified earlier in the investigation, and police say they ran into him while probing another, unrelated matter on Thursday and arrested him.

He faces numerous charges of robbery, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with condition of undertakings.