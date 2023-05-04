Globe and Mail journalists are up for 24 nominations for the eighth annual Digital Publishing Awards, including nominations for stories ranging from the war in Ukraine, to Hockey Canada sexual assault claims and to the papal apology.

The Globe was also nominated for an award in the general excellence in digital publishing large division category, which acknowledges publications that maximize the possibilities of digital publishing and represent the highest of journalistic standards. Empreintes and the Toronto Star have also been nominated.

The Globe received the most nominations this year. Radio-Canada received 14, The Narwhal had 13, Toronto Star received nine and Le Devoir seven. About 85 judges recognized more than 150 finalists this year.

”Scanning the breadth of these nominations, it reminds us all of the vivid digital work on display across The Globe and Mail. We are delighted to see such recognition,” said The Globe’s editor-in-chief, David Walmsley.

The best digital editorial package category includes three nominations for Globe and Mail journalists. A team of Globe reporters were nominated for a project about flooding on Highway 8 in B.C., which was also nominated in the innovation in digital storytelling category. Another was nominated for a project about how the war in Ukraine has changed the lives of Ukrainians and a third for a project on Ontario’s abandoned gas wells.

Globe feature writer Jana Pruden received two nominations for best feature article: long-one for “In her defence” and the other for “Canada’s boar war.” Columnist Marcus Gee was also nominated for the short feature, “Tuning into the melodic mystery of bird song.”

Other feature writers, like Erin Anderssen who wrote a story on decluttering Canadian homes, and Tanya Talaga who wrote a story about how a family of residential school survivors mourned those lost at Kamloops, received nods for best feature article. Joshua Irwandi was nominated in this category for “How to move a capital city.”

Three journalists were recognized for best personal essay, including Emma Gilchrist, Marsha McLeod and Gabrielle Drolet.

Susan Krashinsky Robertson and Melissa Tait are up for an award in the best arts and culture storytelling category, and Jenn Thornhill Verma was nominated in the best science and technology storytelling category.

A Globe team was recognized for their feature “On the road,” receiving a nomination in the best service feature category. Another was nominated for best digital design for the story about flooding on B.C.’s Highway 5.

The best photo storytelling category includes a nomination for “The Canadian wheat odyssey” and best social storytelling has a nomination for a project about intimate partner violence.

The Globe’s MoneySmart Bootcamp newsletter also received a nomination.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Toronto on June 2.