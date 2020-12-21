The hydrogen hype cycle is just beginning. Plus, the timing for Canadian bank dividend hikes and high-yield stock picks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Investor Newsletter

The hydrogen hype cycle is just beginning. Plus, the timing for Canadian bank dividend hikes and high-yield stock picks

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

BofA Securities analyst Haim Israel outlined the US$11-trillion, long-term investment potential of hydrogen power in late September.

Credit Suisse’s Stefano Bezzato followed suit in early December with Hydrogen: A new frontier, a 108-page primer on the promising long term future of hydrogen-based electric power generation.

More recently, Credit Suisse’s global strategist Andrew Garthwaite touted industrial gases companies – the sector is dominated by Air Liquide SA, Linde PLC and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. – as a strong overweight in his 2021 Research Outlook: Themes, Sectors and Styles published Dec. 16.  Mr. Garthwaite believes there will be €460-billion in investment in hydrogen power in Europe alone by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

The potential for hydrogen power is no doubt enormous. For investors, however, I strongly suspect that a finance bubble will appear in related stocks before imploding, and only after that point will the revolution really begin.

Green hydrogen, produced entirely with renewable power sources, currently accounts for less than one per cent of total production, and it is also not cost competitive with current technology. The vast majority of hydrogen is produced using fossil fuels, although some producers have offset the resulting environmental damage with carbon capture processes.

Credit Suisse sees Green Hydrogen becoming cost competitive in the next ten years. Additionally, there are numerous government incentives, notably in Europe, that will drive investment in the sector even if the path to cheaper costs is slower than expected.

It’s likely the path of hydrogen-related stocks will follow a similar path to cannabis companies and, more topically, lithium miners.

The expected transition to electric vehicles, powered by batteries containing lithium, drove an understandable investment boom in the sector that peaked in late 2018. Livent Corp., a dedicated lithium miner, debuted at US$17 in October 2018, and climbed to over $19 in the next two months.

When it became clear that the dominance of electric vehicles in the market was delayed, this led to a medium term oversupply of lithium. Livent’s stock price began falling, reaching a low of $4.19 in March 2020 but has since recovered to $17.

This is a common cycle. A well-justified excitement over new technological change, or legislative change in the case of cannabis, drives related stock prices higher. The optimism leads to numerous initial public offerings of stock for new companies dedicated to supplying goods and services necessary for the expected transition.  Investment flows in faster than the change actually happens, leading to stocks trading at extreme valuation levels relative to revenues, then they all fall hard.

Story continues below advertisement

The hydrogen hype cycle is just beginning. I would expect related investments to rise precipitously in the next few years but then drop as it becomes apparent that green hydrogen as a competitive option to fossil fuels will take longer than expected. Only after that will the actual transition to hydrogen as a legitimate energy source spur a sustainable recovery for related stocks.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) Most people are not familiar with Fiera, but it is the third-largest wealth management firm in Canada. The shares tumbled in March but recovered during the summer as the stock markets rebounded from the spring setback. It’s one of eight high-yielding stocks that Gordon Pape recommends to boost your returns.

The Rundown

Story continues below advertisement

When will Canada’s big banks resume dividend hikes?

Canadian banks have a problem: They are sitting on too much money. So when can investors expect dividend hikes to resume? Dividend cuts, rather than increases, looked like a possibility earlier this year amid soaring unemployment and the sharpest economic contraction since the Great Depression. Share prices for the Big Six banks sank as much as 40 per cent in February and March, sending yields soaring to an average of 6.6 per cent. David Berman takes a look (for subscribers)

Fairfax CEO Prem Watsa touts traditional value investing amid frenzy for tech stocks like Shopify

Heading into the holidays, Prem Watsa delivered a pep talk to colleagues at Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. On a video call, the noted value investor explained why he’s hugely optimistic on the prospects for the company’s $40-billion portfolio, which has underperformed benchmarks this year because Fairfax doesn’t own any of the hot technology stocks that are carrying equity markets to historic highs, reports Andrew Willis (for subscribers)

U.S. cyclical sectors could shine in 2021 as they lead profit turnaround

Investors are looking for an economic and earnings recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to fuel gains in energy, financial and other cyclical sector stocks next year that could build on the late 2020 rally in the shares of those groups. The lead up to and early distribution of COVID-19 vaccines have driven up shares this quarter in these sectors that usually thrive during cyclical upswings. Reuters’ Caroline Valetkevitch said (for everyone)

Story continues below advertisement

Others (for subscribers)

The highest yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: Director invests $1.7-million in this homebuilder stock

Canaccord unveils its top 22 stock picks for 2021

A (markets) journal of the plague year

Story continues below advertisement

Others (for everyone)

High-flying Tesla joins S&P 500; skeptics say buyer beware

Globe Advisor

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: How does one calculate the adjusted cost base for a stock purchased through an employee biweekly purchase program and dividend reinvestment plan over an extended period of time? The program includes several stock splits over the course of my participation in the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Answer: Calculating your ACB may not be as onerous as you think. First, determine the total dollar amount that you have invested. Don’t worry about stock splits or calculating the precise number of shares you acquired with every biweekly purchase or quarterly dividend reinvestment; just add up how much money you have spent in total. Second, determine how many shares you own now. Third, divide the total dollar value of your purchases by the number of shares you currently own. This is your ACB per share. Remember that your ACB per share will change slightly every time you make a purchase, so you will need to update your ACB to calculate your capital gain when you plan to sell shares. If you don’t have a record of your purchases, your program administrator may be able to provide them. (For more on calculating your ACB, including what happens when you sell only a portion of your shares, read my column here.)

-- John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies