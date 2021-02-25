 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Terry Weber
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures were mixed Thursday after the Dow’s record close during the previous session with Fed chair Jerome Powell’s continued suggestion that rates will stay low helping underpin sentiment. Major European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures were steady as markets await the last of earnings from this country’s biggest banks.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were modestly higher while S&P futures wavered around break even. Nasdaq futures were lower. On Wednesday, the Dow erased early gains to close up more than 400 points at a record high. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq finished up about 1 per cent after a choppy session.

“The mood across equity markets has turned much more positive, following on from two days of testimony by Jerome Powell that has once again reinforced the Fed’s policy outlook,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“Markets might have had a tantrum over the potential for higher inflation and a sudden change in Fed policy but the head of the U.S. central bank remains as cool as ever, determined to leave everything as it is until the benefits of the recovery have flowed through to all parts of the U.S. economy.”

Investors will again be keeping an eye on GameStop Corp’s after the company surged on Wall Street during the previous session and saw its Frankfurt-listed stock jump in early trading in Europe.

Analysts could not pinpoint one reason for the sharp move, but at least one ruled out a short squeeze that had fired the “Reddit rally” in January when amateur investors piled into stocks that hedge funds had bet against, according to Reuters.

In this country, investors get results from Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, capping a solid reporting season for Canada’s big banks. On Wednesday, Royal Bank and National Bank both posted profit ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

CIBC said adjusted net income rose to $1.64-billion, or $3.58 a share, in the three months to Jan. 31, compared with $1.5-billion, or $3.24 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.81 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Markets will also get earnings from grocer Loblaw before the start of trading.

In the U.S., investors get the weekly reading on jobless claims.

Economists are expecting initial claims for state unemployment benefits to fall to 828,000, from 861,000 the week before.

“U.S. payrolls have started to look more positive, as has consumer spending with a strong rebound in January retail sales, while weekly jobless claims have started to come back down again, and though we did see a surprise rise to 861,000 last week,” CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.22 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.46 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Commodities

Crude’s rally continued into a fourth session, buoyed by Fed assurances that U.S. rates will stay low for the foreseeable future.

The day range on Brent is US$67.03 to US$67.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.06 to US$63.79. Both hit their best levels since January 2020 early in the session.

Prices were also underpinned by a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that storms last week in Texas resulted in U.S. crude production falling by about 10 per cent or 1 million barrels a day.

“Combined with a dovish Jerome Powell and an already tight physical market, oil prices exploded higher,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

OANDA’s Ed Moya also noted that markets shrugged off a surprise 1.28-million barrel increase in weekly U.S. crude inventories. Traders had been expecting to see a sharp decline in crude stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Expectations were for a 6.7-million-barrel draw, but the surprise increase came from the West and was a result of shocks due to the storm,” Mr. Moya said.

In other commodities, gold prices slid as U.S. Treasury yields held near one-year highs.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,792.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.4 per cent to US$1,791.60.

“Rising longer dated yields are a primary weighing factor on the precious metals,” DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher, topping 80 US cents, as crude prices continue to rally and the U.S. dollar retreats on the latest dovish Fed comments.

Story continues below advertisement

The day range on the loonie is 79.86 US cents to 80.15 US cents.

“USD is broadly moderately softer overnight as U.S. equities pushed up toward recent highs,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.

“Moves are typically risk-on,” he said.

There were no major Canadian releases on Thursday’s calendar.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 89.92 against a basket of currencies.

According to figures from Reuters both the Canadian and Australian dollars were at three-year highs against the greenback. Early in the session, the Australian dollar was trading at 79.94 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

The euro hit its highest in more than a month versus the U.S. dollar, briefly rising above US$1.22.

Bitcoin was steady around the US$50,000 mark, recouping some of its losses from the start of the week.

More company news

Boeing Co was planning to replace engine covers on its 777 jets months before a pair of recent serious failures, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an internal Federal Aviation Administration document. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of the 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines flight on Saturday.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 20.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for January.

Also: Alberta’s budget

With Reuters and The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies