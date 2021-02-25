Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed Thursday after the Dow’s record close during the previous session with Fed chair Jerome Powell’s continued suggestion that rates will stay low helping underpin sentiment. Major European markets were higher in morning trading. TSX futures were steady as markets await the last of earnings from this country’s biggest banks.
Ahead of the North American open, Dow futures were modestly higher while S&P futures wavered around break even. Nasdaq futures were lower. On Wednesday, the Dow erased early gains to close up more than 400 points at a record high. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq finished up about 1 per cent after a choppy session.
“The mood across equity markets has turned much more positive, following on from two days of testimony by Jerome Powell that has once again reinforced the Fed’s policy outlook,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“Markets might have had a tantrum over the potential for higher inflation and a sudden change in Fed policy but the head of the U.S. central bank remains as cool as ever, determined to leave everything as it is until the benefits of the recovery have flowed through to all parts of the U.S. economy.”
Investors will again be keeping an eye on GameStop Corp’s after the company surged on Wall Street during the previous session and saw its Frankfurt-listed stock jump in early trading in Europe.
Analysts could not pinpoint one reason for the sharp move, but at least one ruled out a short squeeze that had fired the “Reddit rally” in January when amateur investors piled into stocks that hedge funds had bet against, according to Reuters.
In this country, investors get results from Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, capping a solid reporting season for Canada’s big banks. On Wednesday, Royal Bank and National Bank both posted profit ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
CIBC said adjusted net income rose to $1.64-billion, or $3.58 a share, in the three months to Jan. 31, compared with $1.5-billion, or $3.24 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.81 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Markets will also get earnings from grocer Loblaw before the start of trading.
In the U.S., investors get the weekly reading on jobless claims.
Economists are expecting initial claims for state unemployment benefits to fall to 828,000, from 861,000 the week before.
“U.S. payrolls have started to look more positive, as has consumer spending with a strong rebound in January retail sales, while weekly jobless claims have started to come back down again, and though we did see a surprise rise to 861,000 last week,” CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.22 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.46 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.2 per cent.
Commodities
Crude’s rally continued into a fourth session, buoyed by Fed assurances that U.S. rates will stay low for the foreseeable future.
The day range on Brent is US$67.03 to US$67.70. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$63.06 to US$63.79. Both hit their best levels since January 2020 early in the session.
Prices were also underpinned by a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that storms last week in Texas resulted in U.S. crude production falling by about 10 per cent or 1 million barrels a day.
“Combined with a dovish Jerome Powell and an already tight physical market, oil prices exploded higher,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
OANDA’s Ed Moya also noted that markets shrugged off a surprise 1.28-million barrel increase in weekly U.S. crude inventories. Traders had been expecting to see a sharp decline in crude stocks.
“Expectations were for a 6.7-million-barrel draw, but the surprise increase came from the West and was a result of shocks due to the storm,” Mr. Moya said.
In other commodities, gold prices slid as U.S. Treasury yields held near one-year highs.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,792.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.4 per cent to US$1,791.60.
“Rising longer dated yields are a primary weighing factor on the precious metals,” DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was higher, topping 80 US cents, as crude prices continue to rally and the U.S. dollar retreats on the latest dovish Fed comments.
The day range on the loonie is 79.86 US cents to 80.15 US cents.
“USD is broadly moderately softer overnight as U.S. equities pushed up toward recent highs,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in an early note.
“Moves are typically risk-on,” he said.
There were no major Canadian releases on Thursday’s calendar.
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 89.92 against a basket of currencies.
According to figures from Reuters both the Canadian and Australian dollars were at three-year highs against the greenback. Early in the session, the Australian dollar was trading at 79.94 US cents.
The euro hit its highest in more than a month versus the U.S. dollar, briefly rising above US$1.22.
Bitcoin was steady around the US$50,000 mark, recouping some of its losses from the start of the week.
More company news
Boeing Co was planning to replace engine covers on its 777 jets months before a pair of recent serious failures, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an internal Federal Aviation Administration document. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of the 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines flight on Saturday.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 20.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q4.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for January.
Also: Alberta’s budget
With Reuters and The Canadian Press